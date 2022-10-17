Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Three Met officers charged with assaulting teenage boy
Three Metropolitan Police officers have been charged with assaulting a 17-year-old boy, the police watchdog has said. It is alleged excessive force was used against the teenager after the officers stopped a bus in Tooting, south London, and removed him from the vehicle. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)...
BBC
Alan Barefoot death: Benjamin Calvert jailed for one-punch killing
A man has been jailed for the one-punch killing of a new father outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 31, from South Kilvington, died from catastrophic head injuries after he was assaulted in Thirsk's Market Place in October 2021. Benjamin Calvert, 22, of King's Gardens, Thirsk, had pleaded...
Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’
Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say. Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement. The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported. There are no indications that they were taken against their...
BBC
China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine
The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.
BBC
Abolfazl Adinezadeh: Teenage protester shot dead by security forces - sources
Iranian security forces killed a teenage boy by firing a shotgun at him at point-blank range in the city of Mashhad, sources have told BBC Persian. Abolfazl Adinezadeh, 17, skipped school to join anti-government protests on 8 October, but he never returned home. Authorities have not commented. But his death...
BBC
Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch
A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier. It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday. Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC
Sparkhill baby death: Man charged with murdering three-week-old
A man has been charged with murdering a three-week-old baby after the infant was found not breathing at a house in Birmingham. Mohammed Ibrahim died a short while after being taken to hospital from the property on Dovey Road, Sparkhill, at about 03:40 BST on Tuesday. Kadees Mohammed, 29, of...
BBC
Leah Croucher: Body identified as missing Milton Keynes teenager
A body found in the loft of a house in Milton Keynes has been identified as teenager Leah Croucher, police said. Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination was inconclusive as to the cause of death. Last week, police began a murder investigation following the discovery of human remains and...
BBC
Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack
A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back. She was taken to...
BBC
Boston: Man who killed and dismembered ex-partner jailed
A man who bludgeoned his ex-partner to death and dismembered her body while their three-year-old daughter slept has been jailed for life. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Lincoln Crown Court heard Kamil Ranoszek killed her after finding out...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
BBC
Father's search for answers over teenager's hospital death
A father whose child died at a mental health hospital where a culture of abuse was uncovered has told of his hopes for answers from an inquest. Rowan Thompson, 18, was one of three people who died over a nine-month period at Prestwich Hospital in Greater Manchester. The BBC's Panorama...
BBC
Londonderry security alert was hoax, say police
A security alert in Londonderry, during which a number of people were moved out of their homes, has been declared a hoax. Residents were evacuated in Carnhill following a report of a suspicious object in the area just before 09:55 BST on Saturday. The object has now been taken away...
BBC
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
BBC
Man faces attempted murder charge after Aberdeen crash
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a crash in Aberdeen city centre. A car ended up on its roof in Crown Street in the early hours of Tuesday 11 October, with a man and a 19-year-old woman taken to hospital. George Alden, 35, appeared at...
Climate change poses ‘growing threat’ to health in UK, says expert
Exclusive: Prof Dame Jenny Harries warns of dangers to food security, flooding and insect-borne diseases
BBC
Prisoner still at large after mistaken release
A prisoner accidentally released from jail remains at large more than two weeks after authorities noticed he was missing. James Taplin, 24, from Cinderford in Gloucestershire was being held at Hewell Prison in Worcestershire. Charged with aggravated burglary and malicious wounding, he was due in crown court on 14 October...
BBC
Driver James Bryan who killed cyclist in fatal crash jailed
A driver who killed a cyclist in a crash in North Yorkshire has been jailed for nine months. Andrew Jackson, 36, was cycling on the A168 near Allerton Park when he was struck by a black Porsche on 10 May 2020, police said. Driver James Bryan, 37, pleaded guilty to...
BBC
Antrim murder victim Liam Christie was shot four times
The 44-year-old man found dead in Antrim town on Thursday was shot four times, detectives have said. Liam Christie's body was found on Thursday in his home on the Ballycraigy estate after neighbours raised the alarm at about 09:00 BST. A 31-year-old man who was arrested after the shooting has...
Comments / 0