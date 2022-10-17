Read full article on original website
Dynamic Daniels, LSU, roar back on No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores, and LSU roared back from an early two-touchdown deficit to hand No. 7 Mississippi its first loss this season, 45-20. The performance gave the dynamic Daniels’ the LSU record for touchdowns rushing by a quarterback in a season with nine. Daniels also has accounted for 11 TDs rushing or passing combined in the span of two games. He had three of each in a 45-35 victory at Florida last weekend. Daniels finished with 258 yards passing and 121 yards rushing without a turnover against Ole Miss. Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins rushed for two TDs and helped Ole Miss to a 17-3 second-quarter lead.
Wilkerson helps Jackson State edge Campbell 22-14
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sy’veon Wilkerson ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and Jackson State defeated Campbell 22-14. The Tigers ranked sixth in the FCS coaches poll, led 9-7 at the half on three Alejandro Mato field goals and extended that early in the third quarter when Shedeur Sanders connected with D.J. Stevens for a 48-yard touchdown. Wilkerson’s 4-yad run, capping an eight-play, 81-yard drive with 3:17 left, clinched the game. Hajj-Malik Williams threw for one touchdown and rushed for another for the Camels.
Duke forces 8 turnovers, rolls past Miami 45-21
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Duke forced Miami into eight turnovers, the most by any team in a Power 5 conference game since 2009, and rolled past the Hurricanes 45-21 on Saturday. Quarterback Riley Leonard ran for three touchdowns and threw for another for Duke (5-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which scored the game’s final 28 points. The Blue Devils gave up two touchdowns in the first 1:54 of the third quarter to lose the lead, and the rest of the way was all Duke. Even worse for Miami, potentially, was this development: quarterback Tyler Van Dyke in the second quarter with an apparent injury to his shoulder region and did not return.
