WFMZ-TV Online
Service member killed, 3 others hurt in crash involving military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap
A service member was killed in a crash between two military vehicles Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County. One service member died and three others were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania National Guard. The name of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailer, SUV crash in Douglass Township
DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - One person was injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Berks County. It happened Friday in the 1100 block of Reading Avenue in Douglass Township. Police say an SUV and tractor-trailer collided, and both ended up off the road. A woman who was hurt in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton Korean War veteran laid to rest
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. -- "We learned to know him. I learned to know a stranger." That 'stranger' is Korean War Veteran Edward Reiter of Northampton. At 17-years-old he died following his deployment. "My sadness comes from the life he didn't have," said Crystal Prickler, Family of Reiter by marriage. For 73-years...
WFMZ-TV Online
Art fair, clean-up at Historic Edgewood Cemetery
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Volunteers rolled up their sleeves in more ways than one during an event benefiting the historic Edgewood Cemetery in Pottstown. The Hobart's Run neighborhood initiative's Art Fair coincided with a clean-up of the cemetery. Artisan vendor tents were open to help raise money for the cemetery, while...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash, fire temporarily closed PA Turnpike
MILFORD TWP., Pa. -- A car went up in flames following a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The wreck and fire happened Saturday afternoon on I-476 North in Milford Township. It's a few miles from the Quakertown exit in upper Bucks County. One vehicle was destroyed by flames and another...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks
HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton family to bury remains of Korean War veteran 72 years later
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – A gravesite at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery is prepped and ready as Northampton Borough's Reiter family has been waiting nearly 73 years to fill it. At age 17, Edward Reiter dropped out of high school and joined the U.S. Army. Less than a year later, he was part of the first U.S. ground troops deployed to Korea. Less than a week in Korea, he went MIA.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rush hour crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Spring
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A three-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County for much of Friday morning's rush hour and beyond. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of 222 near the Broadcasting Road interchange in Spring Township. Three people...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jack Frost Parade held in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - It's a brisk fall night to have Jack Frost nipping at your nose a bit. The annual Jack Frost Parade made its way through Northampton Borough Thursday night. The Northampton High band played music as creative, colorful floats lit up the night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mastriano speaks to packed house in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – With just 18 days to go before Election Day, Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano campaigned in Allentown Friday night. Mastriano didn't speak with media, but he had plenty to say to a packed house of supporters at the Fearless Fire Co. in Allentown, in the final stretch of his run for governor.
WFMZ-TV Online
YMCA's Week Without Violence block event
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- The sounds of drums filled the air as vendors and programs lined part of King Street in Pottstown, as the community stands together amid the YWCA's Week Without Violence block event. It comes less than a week after authorities said two teenagers were shot and killed in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton man opens pumpkin patch, maze at Ferry Street park
EASTON, Pa. – An Easton man is helping people get into the Halloween spirit — without making them break the bank. Lance Wheeler opened a pumpkin patch at Centennial Park at 12th and Ferry streets in the West Ward. Mayor Sal Panto let him use the space so...
WFMZ-TV Online
Attempted stabbing led to standoff in Tobyhanna Township
TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. -- Police in Monroe County say an attempted stabbing led to a standoff. It happened in the 400 block of Cedar Drive in Tobyhanna Township. Police say Mack Antonoff tried to stab a woman several times Thursday night. They say she got away, but not before Antonoff...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Township police: Beware of purse thieves
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for thieves who are "terrorizing" grocery stores. Police say wallets have been stolen from people in several grocery stores in Palmer Township. Credit cards taken from those wallets were later used. Police believe the man pictured above is among those...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man with child in car leads police on high-speed chase in Sheppton
SHEPPTON, Pa. – Police in Schuylkill County say a driver with a child in his car led them on a chase topping 100 miles an hour. East Union Township Police say they tried to pull over Matteo Mirabile in Sheppton on Sunday. He took off and weaved across roads...
WFMZ-TV Online
Richmond Twp. crash leaves 1 dead
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. – A crash in Richmond Township Friday afternoon left one person dead, authorities say. The accident happened on Dryville Road, near the intersection of Fleetwood Lyons Road. Police say a vehicle was traveling west on Fleetwood Lyons Road as it was approaching the intersection. The driver...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man turned himself in for Easton stabbing
EASTON, Pa. -- A 21-year-old man has turned himself in Friday morning for a stabbing in Easton. Police say Jaquan Harris stabbed someone in the 100 block of East Wilkes Barre Street on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He's charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
WFMZ-TV Online
After 20 years of renting, regional charter school breaks ground in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Academy, a regional charter school that teaches kids from 16 school districts within the Valley, finally has a permanent home. It will have its nearly 2,000 students, in grades K through 12, learning under one roof. After two decades of renting space on Valley Center...
