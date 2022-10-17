Susan “Susie” Kummer passed away on Oct. 17, 2022 after battling cancer since Nov. 2020. Susie was born on May 1, 1953 in Woodbine, Kansas. She was the daughter of Lowell and Helen Hettenbach. She was the second of five children. She had two brothers: Paul and Bruce. She had two sisters: Mary and Karen. Her family moved to Abilene when she was a young child. As a child, she was involved in Girl Scouts and the Sand Springs 4-H club. In high school, she baby-sat for neighborhood children and worked at Tasty-Freeze in Abilene. She graduated from Abilene High School in May of 1971. On July 18, 1971, she married John Kummer of Chapman, Kansas at the First United Methodist Church in Abilene, Kansas. She and John had three children Jennifer Bisel (Dave) of Topeka, KS, Johnny Kummer of Shawnee, Kansas, and Jimmy Kummer (Kim) of Ottawa, Kansas.

ABILENE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO