Susan “Susie” Kummer
Susan “Susie” Kummer passed away on Oct. 17, 2022 after battling cancer since Nov. 2020. Susie was born on May 1, 1953 in Woodbine, Kansas. She was the daughter of Lowell and Helen Hettenbach. She was the second of five children. She had two brothers: Paul and Bruce. She had two sisters: Mary and Karen. Her family moved to Abilene when she was a young child. As a child, she was involved in Girl Scouts and the Sand Springs 4-H club. In high school, she baby-sat for neighborhood children and worked at Tasty-Freeze in Abilene. She graduated from Abilene High School in May of 1971. On July 18, 1971, she married John Kummer of Chapman, Kansas at the First United Methodist Church in Abilene, Kansas. She and John had three children Jennifer Bisel (Dave) of Topeka, KS, Johnny Kummer of Shawnee, Kansas, and Jimmy Kummer (Kim) of Ottawa, Kansas.
Scott Gelino
Scott Gelino, 66 died October 17, 2022, in Wakefield, KS. He was born on February 19, 1956, in Clay Center, the son of Charles and Lois (Peterson) Gelino. Scott was raised in the Morganville community. He was a graduate of the Class of 1974 from CCCHS. Scott farmed near Morganville and worked at many other jobs. He married Debbie Taylor on September 16, 1978. To this union four children were born. Scott and Debbie later divorced. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, NRA and enjoyed hunting, fishing and sports. Scott was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Cindy Tunheim.
James Warren (Jim, Jimmy) Price
James Warren (Jim, Jimmy) Price, 88, Junction City, KS, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his Milford lake-front home. A visitation and Celebration of Life were held Monday and Tuesday at Milford Congregational Church with Pastor Dirk Westerman officiating and music performed by Jim’s son in-law, Jose Garcia. Burial followed the service at Milford Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Milford Congregational Church.
Ronnie Hanschu
Ronnie Hanschu, 72 of Ramona passed away October 15, 2022 at Salem Nursing Home in Hillsboro. He was born February 17, 1950 in Herington, Kansas, the son of Wilbur and Burma (Schlesener) Hanschu. He went to school at Ramona Grade School and graduated from Centre High School. He was baptized and confirmed at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Ramona.
