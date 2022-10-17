Read full article on original website
Related
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
CD Projekt confirms there are no plans for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2
Despite its success, Netflix's Cyberpunk anime was always planned as a one-off.
Capcom's newest 'Street Fighter' game takes a jab at reviving the golden age of arcades
'Street Fighter 6' is itself a flashback to an almost metaverse version of 1987, when the first one was released to arcades.
NME
‘Street Fighter 6′ pulled from players’ PCs after modders unlocked beta
Capcom has issued a patch for Street Fighter 6 that deletes the fighting game from players’ consoles, after modders found a way to continue playing this month’s beta. Earlier in the month, Capcom held a closed beta for Street Fighter 6, which gave a select amount of players a chance to jump into the game before it launches next year.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys explained
Want to know about Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys? Here’s everything you need to know. Everyone watching the House of the Dragon knows that as fun as it is seeing the Targaryen family implode, the real stars of the show are the dragons. We’ve heard tales of the awe-inspiring Balerion the Black Dread and seen the power of Vhagar, the she-dragon.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
‘House of the Dragon’: The Velaryons Are Black for Very Specific Reasons
Despite the anti-Blackness and racism that the actors are facing, there are important reasons why the Velaryons are Black that go beyond diversity.
Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders
Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unexpected DC crossover nobody saw coming creates mass confusion and canonical chaos
It’s hardly a new development for DC fans to find themselves questioning some of the creative decisions and onscreen developments being made across the length and breadth of the comic book company’s multimedia empire, but the next episode of rebranded prequel series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken the internet by storm.
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
IGN
Silent Hill f Revealed as a New Game Set in 1960s Japan
As part of today's Silent Hill announcement festivities, Konami announced Silent Hill f, a new story set in 1960s Japan. Described as juxtaposing a world view of “beautiful, therefore horrifying,” Silent Hill f is being written by Ryukishi07, the acclaimed Japanese visual novel writer behind the Higurashi and Umineko series.
NME
‘Resident Evil Village’ has deeply humiliated me
Each week in October, feeble-hearted staff writer Andy Brown squares off against the scariest horror games imaginable. This week, Andy faces his most embarrassing article yet in Capcom‘s Resident Evil Village. I had this week’s column all planned out. When I suggested tackling Resident Evil Village, my editor was...
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Fan Channels Ufotable in Stunning Short: Watch
Demon Slayer has come a long way in a short amount of time, with the manga premiering in 2016 and coming to a close in 2020. While Tanjiro's story might be done in Weekly Shonen Jump, the anime adaptation still has many chapters to bring to the small screen, with one fan animator taking matters into their own hands to imagine what a future battle for the young monster hunter might look like when it is adapted by the animation studio Ufotable.
ComicBook
Bleach Reveals One Arrancar's Shocking Fate
Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc hasn't been shy when it comes to showing just how evil its antagonists, the Wandenreich, can be. While the offshoot of the Quincy Family has yet to launch a full-scale assault on the Soul Society, the Arrancar have been on the receiving end of their terrifying introduction. Formerly major opponents to Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies, the former Hollows turned into beings not far off from Shinigami and have suffered a major loss in their battle against the new villainous army.
Here's how to watch the Silent Hill showcase
See "The latest updates for the Silent Hill series" on October 19
digitalspy.com
Silent Hill 2 Remake (PS5/PC)
Https://blog.playstation.com/2022/10/19/silent-hill-2-remake-revealed-first-gameplay-details-and-design-changes-announced/. Silent Hill 2 is a beloved and timeless classic – it’s almost a cliche to say it out loud, but it’s just so true for many of the Bloober Team members. This is also the reason why we approach working on the remake with such great care and respect for the original game.
ComicBook
Silent Hill: Townfall Announced
After years of speculation, Konami has announced Silent Hill: Townfall. The game is a new title from Annapurna Interactive and No Code. The team previously worked on Stories Untold and Observation. As of this writing, the game has no confirmed release window, or even announced platforms! However, creative director Jon McKellan has teased that more information will be revealed "in the new year." Hopefully, fans won't be kept waiting too long for some additional information!
