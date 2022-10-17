Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea senior facility to receive $364K USDA grant to help improve health care
(ABC 6 News) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Tuesday it is awarding $1.8 million in grants to help improve health care facilities in rural Minnesota communities. The Emergency Rural Health Care grant money will be used for projects to help rural hospitals and health...
KAAL-TV
Dodge Center awarded $3.1M grant to help bring high-speed fiber internet to residents
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced the 2021 Minnesota Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) recipients. The City of Dodge Center, in partnership with KMTelecom, has been awarded a $3,142,747 grant from the CDBG-CV program to help bring high-speed fiber internet...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County receiving $795,000 to combat family homelessness
(ABC 6 News) – Part of a five year grant, Olmsted County is receiving $795,000 in state funding for 2023. Olmsted County says it is receiving the money due to the number of kids experiencing homelessness reported by school districts. While the plan for the funds is tentative at...
KAAL-TV
LIFE Mower County Celebrates 70 years of service
Sunday was a day of celebration for LIFE Mower County as it celebrated 70 years of service. For the past seven decades, the organization has been helping people that suffer from intellectual or developmental disabilities. Over the years, LIFE Mower County has gone through eight name changes, but its goal...
KAAL-TV
Minn. State College SE offering free nursing assistant training starting Oct. 24
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State College Southeast is offering free nursing assistant training classes in both Red Wing and Winona starting Monday, October 24. The college says space is limited and the course will be filled on a first come, first served basis. The classes will take place on campus and online over a 6-week period.
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County announces finalists for County Administrator position
(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County and the South Central Service Cooperative announced the four finalists for the County Administrator position. The county contracted South Central Service Cooperative of North Mankato to direct the search process. Overall, nine applications were received with four finalists selected for the position. The...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Hwy 52 southbound crash causes delays Thursday morning
(ABC 6 News) According to MnDOT, a crash was reported at 9:49 a.m. Thursday morning on Highway 52 southbound between 19th St. NW and 37th St. NW in Rochester. The crash caused significant delays for a time. MnDOT, Rochester Police and a tow truck all reported to the scene and...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea Chamber hosts candidate forums
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Chamber of Commerce is hosting election forums this week. Tuesday’s forum features the candidates running for the Albert Lea Area school district’s school board. There are 11 candidates and voters will elect four. There is a third forum Wednesday evening...
KAAL-TV
NW Rochester garage suffers heavy damage from fire Monday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A detached garage suffered heavy fire and smoke damage from a fire on Monday morning. According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), at approximately 10:32 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to 821 11th St. NW after receiving a call of a possible garage fire. When...
KAAL-TV
Crash involving bus on Hwy 14 near Byron
(ABC 6 News) – Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 14 about 1 mile east of Byron Thursday night. Around 10:08 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a crash in the eastbound lane of County Road 34 and 10th Ave. NE. An ABC 6 crew member said...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County Sheriff candidates discuss issues during forum event
(ABC 6 News) – We are just weeks away from the November midterm elections and we’re following several local races here in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce hosted candidate forums for the upcoming election. There are a lot of important local...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted construction site reports two robberies in four days
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County construction site reported two robberies to law enforcement between Oct. 14 and 17, totaling more than $16,000 in material losses. Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies responded to a construction site Friday, Oct. 14 after the foreman at the site on the 2000 block of County Road 6 SW reported that a skid steer had been driven after hours, the padlock was broken off a work trailer, and six heavy-duty power chords worth $3,000 all together had been stolen.
KAAL-TV
Eyota Legion fire under investigation
(ABC 6 News) – The cause of a small fire at Eyota’s American Legion is unknown, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, but does not appear criminal. Bar staff told first responders that they smelled smoke while closing up, then saw smoke and flames near the east entrance.
KAAL-TV
ABC 6 GOTW Preview: Tigers hope to get first win of the season against rival Austin
(ABC 6 News) — For the (0-7) Albert Lea Tigers, the season hasn’t gone how they hoped, yet they still remain upbeat and optimistic. Head coach Paul Dunn says they are progressing and healthier than they have been all season. They will travel to Austin to face the (1-6) Packers in the “Battle of I-90” in the ABC 6 Game of the Week. The team feels confident they will get their first win of the season.
KAAL-TV
Oakdale woman appears in court on forgery, theft, fraud charges
(ABC 6 News) – An Oakdale woman appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of check forgery and theft. Barbara Jo Larson, 27, will appear in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Oct. 19, on two counts of credit card fraud. Larson was arrested in Olmsted County in...
