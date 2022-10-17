ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC
WBTV

City of Salisbury Youth Council inducts new members

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Youth Council (SYC) inducts new members during its Member Induction & Pinning Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Salisbury Youth Council is a service-oriented organization aimed to enhance and build a more positive community. SYC members, who are in grades ninth through 12th, serve the community at large, attain leadership skills and participate in programs and community service projects.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Listening sessions kick off for search for next CMS superintendent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is taking a new approach to finding its next superintendent. This week, in their first virtual feedback session, district leaders are getting input from the community before finding a leader who fits those needs. Preliminary data shows the top three qualifications people want to...
CHARLOTTE, NC

