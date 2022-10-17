Read full article on original website
Parent threw bleach at North Carolina elementary school bus driver, school district says
A parent is accused of throwing bleach at an elementary school bus driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Tuesday morning.
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
WBTV
‘A nightmare:’ GCS educators share concerns over W-2 paperwork as paycheck issues continue
Even people who live nowhere near Raleigh, but heard what happened, are being impacted by this mass shooting. She reported a toxic workplace to the N.C. National Guard. Then was fired for getting counseling to deal with it. Updated: 4 hours ago. Her previous postings included time serving with the...
WBTV
City of Salisbury Youth Council inducts new members
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Youth Council (SYC) inducts new members during its Member Induction & Pinning Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Salisbury Youth Council is a service-oriented organization aimed to enhance and build a more positive community. SYC members, who are in grades ninth through 12th, serve the community at large, attain leadership skills and participate in programs and community service projects.
Listening sessions kick off for search for next CMS superintendent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is taking a new approach to finding its next superintendent. This week, in their first virtual feedback session, district leaders are getting input from the community before finding a leader who fits those needs. Preliminary data shows the top three qualifications people want to...
