Bardstown, KY

WLKY.com

Man arrested for arson in storage warehouse fire on Frankfort Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made in a storage warehouse fire that happened on Frankfort Avenue. The Louisville Fire Department Arson Bureau said Thursday that it has completed its preliminary investigation of the warehouse storage facility fire at 2133 Frankfort Ave. Investigators determined it was deliberately set....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police arrest 2 suspects in armed robbery of Clarksville Smoke Shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people who accused of robbing a Clarksville business have been arrested. The robbery happened at EZ Smoke Shop on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville earlier this month. The business owner and police said the suspects were regular customers. On Wednesday afternoon, about a dozen police officers...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Louisville man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide indicted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide has been indicted. The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hunter Williams Thrasher, 23, charging him with one count of murder, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine over $10,000, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of corpse, one county criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Contractor to pay more than $2 million for 2015 Whiskey Row fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A contractor will have to pay more than $2 million for a fire on Whiskey Row. Main Street Revitalization filed a lawsuit against its insurance company and Sullivan and Cozart. It blamed the contractor for the four-alarm fire in January 2015 that nearly destroyed the historic block in downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police seeking suspects in stabbing of man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed several times overnight in Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers called to a home in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Duo accused in deadly 2021 Fern Creek home invasion plead guilty to lesser charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman accused in a deadly home invasion in 2021 pleaded guilty to amended charges in court Tuesday. Facing a judge, Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy plead guilty to lesser charges than they were originally faced with after a botched home invasion on June 18, 2021, on Shibley Drive in Fern Creek left Michael Bright, 53, dead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

FBI searching farm in connection to KY woman who went missing in 2015

BARDSTOWN, KY — The Louisville FBI is resuming their search for Crystal Rogers, a Kentucky mother who went missing in 2015. On Monday, they announced would be executing a search warrant at her then-boyfriend's family farm, located in Nelson County. According to the FBI website, Rogers was reported missing...
BARDSTOWN, KY

