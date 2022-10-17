Read full article on original website
2023 3-Star DL Rodney Lora Receives Offer from West Virginia
While many of West Virginia’s recent offers have been to recruits who won’t be able to step foot on campus for at least a couple years, the Mountaineers are also very focused on the upcoming class of 2023. Rodney Lora, who is a 3-star defensive lineman recruit for...
WVU Defense Faces Another Tempo Challenge in Texas Tech
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley is seeing another stout Big 12 offense on Saturday, but this one is none like the Mountaineers have seen this season. Texas Tech’s offensive scheme is based around moving quickly, with the Red Raiders rarely needing longer than 15 to 20 seconds in between plays. Substitutions aren’t quite a necessity.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 20
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU offers a class of 2024 defensive lineman. The WVU volleyball team fell in four sets to Kansas. Around The Network. Steelers Now: Kenny Pickett Looks Good in Practice. Pittsburgh Sports Now:...
KenPom Places West Virginia Basketball 73rd in Initial Rankings
On Sunday morning, KenPom released his initial rankings for the 2022-23 basketball season. The computerized system ranked West Virginia at No. 73 to begin the season. KenPom also included seven Big 12 schools in the top-30. Big 12 KenPom Rankings:. Texas / No. 2. Baylor / No. 6. Kansas /...
WVU football at Texas Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
Everything you need to know about WVU's trip to Lubbock. West Virginia football looks to string two wins together when it travels to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Texas Tech game information. Time: 3 p.m. ET.
WVU HC Bob Huggins During Big 12 Media Day: ‘We’ve Gained by Subtraction’
During the Big 12 men’s basketball media day in Kansas City on Wednesday, WVU head coach Bob Huggins reflected on last year’s team and what he looks forward with his new set of guys. “Obviously we are going to be a lot better. We had a bad year...
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on Return to Texas Tech, If Conditions Impact Scheme
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses returning to Texas Tech and if he will try to scheme for the weather while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball...
Watch: WVU DL Dante Stills Evaluates His Play, Details How Brother Darius Helps Him
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia defensive lineman evaluate his play so far this season and talks about how his brother Darius is still helping him while speaking to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and...
Neal Brown, Brent Venables Get Odds to be Next College Football Coach Fired
As fans continue to experience turmoil in Morgantown and Norman, both head coach Neal Brown and head coach Brent Venables were given odds to be the next college football coach fired. These odds come from BetOnline, West Virginia’s Neal Brown was given 19/2 odds to be the next head coach...
West Virginia Football LB Wil Schoonover Named Finalist for Armed Forces Merit Award
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – College football players may take pride in playing for their school or even a state, but none of that compares to representing their country. West Virginia linebacker Wil Schoonover, who made the decision to delay his football career and enlist in the Army out of high school, is now being recognized for his three years in the Army. Schoonover has been named a finalist for the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award. This award honors an individual with a military background who makes an impact to college football in some way.
Bob Huggins Slams Players on Last Year’s Team
Morgantown, West Virginia – Today, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, along with seniors Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson and Emmitt Matthews, Jr., met with the media at the Big 12 Conference Media Day. Huggins, who was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, spoke glowingly of his current...
The Tailgate Chronicles: Baylor at West Virginia
Back in the spring, I ran a poll to determine what game I would attend during Texas A&M’s Bye Week. After whittling the field down from 64 different contests, the citizens of the internet decided to ship me off to Morgantown, West Virginia for the first ever Send Jay Away Classic. Last week, I made my way up to Morgantown for the meeting between Baylor and West Virginia and had the time of my life. I am infinitely grateful to everyone who pitched in to help make this trip happen by helping out with the funds, the recommendations, and the votes and I can’t wait for next year’s edition. A special thanks goes out to Matt of the Smoking Musket for being our Morgantown Gameday guide, to my buddy Brett for giving us a tour of the facilities the day before the game, and to Jonathan Sarver of Hill Country Mortgages for helping out in a massive way for the funds on this trip. Let’s talk gameday.
Play suspended at Big 12 Match Play Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s golf match against No. 11 Oklahoma has been suspended due to darkness during the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas. Todd Duncan is up three after 14 holes, Trent Tipton is...
Watch: Relive WVU K Casey Legg’s Game Winning Field Goal Against Baylor
Relive West Virginia kicker Casey Legg’s 22-yard field goal that ended up being the difference in the Mountaineers’ 43-40 win over Baylor. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
West Virginia Projected to Play Bowl Game in Myrtle Beach
Morgantown, West Virginia – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is a very popular vacation destination for West Virginians, and soon, the Mountaineers could travel south for a bowl game there. Action Network released their updated bowl projections today and the West Virginia Mountaineers are currently projected to play in the...
Country Roads Webcast: Baylor Review, Reaction
This episode of the CRW podcast features a review of the exciting 43-40 win that #WVU secured over the Baylor Bears in the 6th game of the 2022 WVU football season. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
Morgantown’s Von Blaze: A Contemporary Sandwich Restaurant with Scratch Cooking
At least once a year I journey 90-minutes south on I-79 to Morgantown to have a lunch meeting with a business associate Sarah. It’s always good to head back to Morgantown and West Virginia. Our lunch meeting gives us an opportunity to catch up and talk about business matters. It also allows me to have a little adventure. I ventured south to Morgantown this summer, but now is a perfect time to go too, with the leaves soon to reach peak colors.
Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them. On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council. […]
’80s themed, family-friendly arcade opens in Fairmont
If you're looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont.
Law Enforcement Officer for More than 30 Years who Retired as Chief, Veteran, Edward DeVito, Passes
On Oct 13,2022, The Lord called Edward DeVito home. Eddie was born on April 17, 1928 on Front Street in Fairmont, the last of 5 children. Known as “Big Ed”, “Dirty Eddie”, “Grandpa” and “Papaw”, he had one name that only his wife called him – “Edward Love”.
