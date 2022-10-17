Read full article on original website
Related
athleticbusiness.com
Town Slaps Local YMCA With Daily Fines for Hosting Farmers Market
Mooresville, N.C., has been levying a daily fine on the local Lowe's YMCA for hosting a farmer's market that the town deems. to be a “full-time retail establishment,” not an “outdoor seasonal sales market." Josh's Farmers Market currently operates in the outside beside Lowe's YMCA. However, as...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education questionnaire
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell-Statesville Schools seats with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office. Brian Sloan (District 1) and Anita Kurn (District 7) did not respond...
WBTV
‘A nightmare:’ GCS educators share concerns over W-2 paperwork as paycheck issues continue
Even people who live nowhere near Raleigh, but heard what happened, are being impacted by this mass shooting. She reported a toxic workplace to the N.C. National Guard. Then was fired for getting counseling to deal with it. Updated: 4 hours ago. Her previous postings included time serving with the...
19-year-old dog treated to bucket list fun in new foster home
Lauren Siler and Lisa Flores started fostering a 19-year-old black Lab mix with the assistance of The Pawerful Rescue of Royse City, Texas.
WBTV
Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity’s new project in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Work got underway in earnest Thursday morning on a special project in west Charlotte that leaders hope will have a positive impact on the area’s housing crisis. The future housing development called The Meadows at Plato Price is part of a partnership involving the City...
Listening sessions kick off for search for next CMS superintendent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is taking a new approach to finding its next superintendent. This week, in their first virtual feedback session, district leaders are getting input from the community before finding a leader who fits those needs. Preliminary data shows the top three qualifications people want to...
Comments / 0