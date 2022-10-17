ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson football's Sheridan Jones returns from 'definitely scary' injury vs. Florida State

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
 2 days ago
CLEMSON – It had been almost a month since Clemson football cornerback Sheridan Jones suffered the first of two stingers, a more common name for nerve injuries to the neck and shoulder areas.

As he warmed up for last week’s game at Florida State, he couldn’t help but wonder how his body would respond to similar contact. He found out quickly.

“The first couple plays, I think, I head-butted somebody (accidentally while working against a blocker),” Jones said Monday. “That’s when I knew.”

He was going to be just fine. Jones played 79 snaps, only seven shy of his first three games this season combined, and helped the Tigers beat FSU, 34-28, to stay undefeated.

Fifth-ranked Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) plays host Saturday (noon, ABC) to No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) at Memorial Stadium.

Jones suffered the first stinger in the Sept. 17 game against Louisiana Tech and then another in practice as he tried to return.

“You go a little numb in the shoulder, get a little tingling going down the arm,” Jones said. “Your shoulder gets a little bit weak. The feeling starts to come back. ... After the second one, that’s when I knew that, ‘OK, I need to figure out what’s going on.’ ”

Stingers are caused by trauma to nerves when the shoulder goes one way and the head and neck go another. They are somewhat common in football, especially for tacklers, and aren’t necessarily dangerous. But they can be signs or causes of more serious injuries.

Former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross, for example, suffered a stinger and it was discovered that he had congenital fusion of his spine, a rare condition in which two vertebrae structurally function as one. Ross missed the entire 2020 season and his football career was in doubt, but he eventually returned and was signed as a free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s definitely scary,” Jones said. “... It’s not something to play around with. We had to be smart and take it day by day. We wanted to make sure everything was good before I came back.”

“Sheridan is a tough guy,” said his roommate, safety Jalyn Phillips. “If he’s on the field, he’s going to be good.”

Jones is a graduate student who started three games last season but played behind a pair of All-ACC cornerbacks in Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich. His return to the lineup has given Clemson a boost to a defensive backfield that has had its share of problems with injuries and performance.

Jones was cleared for full-contact practice last week and, ultimately, for his return against Florida State.

“Sometimes you do have hesitation,” Jones said. “But I told myself, ‘If I’m going to be out there, there should be no hesitation. If I got cleared to go and I’m physically good enough, there should be no hesitation to go out there and trust that you’re out there for a reason. … Anything can happen, honestly, but you’ve got to keep the faith and go out there and make plays.”

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

