KMBC.com

3 in custody in connection with break-ins at KC-area gun stores

BASEHOR, Kan. — Three suspects are in custody after smash-and-grab burglaries at three different area gun stores this week. Two of those suspects are scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday. The first incident was 12:31 a.m. Sunday at Free State Gun Company in Basehor. Co-owner John Hutchison estimates...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

WANTED: Montre J. Grass

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 29-year-old Montre Grass is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County for a sex offender registration violation. His last known address was near 27th and College in Kansas City, Missouri. However, his current whereabout are unknown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 dead following Monday night shooting on Norton Avenue in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City on Monday night has left one person dead. It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Norton Avenue, just north of E. 58th Street. That is several blocks east of Swope Parkway. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Suspect identified in weekend shooting

KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
