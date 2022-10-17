Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Celebrated Architect Mary Rockwell Hook Experienced Success Regardless of Gender DiscriminationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
As temperatures fall, risk of carbon monoxide poisoning risesEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City mom’s stolen car found less than 2 miles away
A Kansas City woman's car was found two days, and less than two miles, after it was stolen while she worked at a Minsky's restaurant.
KCTV 5
Vehicle stolen from Kansas City mother working at pizza restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman needs your help in trying to find her vehicle, which was stolen while she was working at her job. “It says 10 o’clock, they used my debit card around KCK,” Tiffanie Lastere said. That was the last known location...
Kansas City police investigate 2 shootings within 3 miles
Kansas City police are investigating two separate shootings that happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Police identify two found dead in wooded area of Kansas City
Police have identified two people who were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City last weekend.
KMBC.com
3 in custody in connection with break-ins at KC-area gun stores
BASEHOR, Kan. — Three suspects are in custody after smash-and-grab burglaries at three different area gun stores this week. Two of those suspects are scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday. The first incident was 12:31 a.m. Sunday at Free State Gun Company in Basehor. Co-owner John Hutchison estimates...
One person found shot, killed in Grain Valley
Grain Valley's Police Department said one person was found dead from gunshot injuries near Northwest Scenic Lane and Northwest Sawgrass Drive.
KOMU
Four people, including toddler, die in Kansas City from fentanyl in 13-day span
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating the death of a toddler exposed to fentanyl. On Oct. 11 at 5:15 p.m., they responded to 56th and Norton after someone called an ambulance about a toddler boy who was unresponsive. “Through their work so far, they’re confident in...
Driver critically injured after crash on 71 Highway in Kansas City
The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash overnight Tuesday on 71 Highway in Kansas City was sent to the hospital with critical injuries.
Kansas City police respond to shooting near Westport Road, Main Street
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a victim on Wednesday evening. The shooting happened near Westport Road and Main Street.
Amtrak Missouri River Runner from KC to St. Louis reduces service
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner service, traveling back and forth between Kansas City and St. Louis is reducing its service from to one trip per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 16.
Community remodeling home for Kansas City family who lost father in hit-and-run
The community has stepped up to help a Kansas City family of 10 after their father was killed in a hit-and-run in August. The community is remodeling the family's home.
KCTV 5
WANTED: Montre J. Grass
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 29-year-old Montre Grass is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County for a sex offender registration violation. His last known address was near 27th and College in Kansas City, Missouri. However, his current whereabout are unknown.
Roadwork means closures on I-49 in Cass County
Missouri drivers will face lane and ramp closures on Interstate 49 in Cass County starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. as crews work on resurfacing.
KMBC.com
Dozens of firearms stolen after burglars hit 3 Kansas City-area gun stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Burglars have hit three Kansas City-area gun stores, stealing about 50 firearms. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms spokesman John Ham said agents believe the three incidents are related due to the similar smash-and-grab way the burglaries were done. At about 3:30 a.m. Monday,...
KCK workers save woman who had medical emergency while driving
A Kansas City woman is grateful for two strangers who she says saved her when she had a medical emergency behind the wheel in Kansas.
KCTV 5
4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KCTV 5
1 dead following Monday night shooting on Norton Avenue in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City on Monday night has left one person dead. It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Norton Avenue, just north of E. 58th Street. That is several blocks east of Swope Parkway. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
2 found killed after welfare check at Kansas City apartment
Kansas City police found two people dead at an apartment near Chestnut Circle and Holmes Road after conducting a welfare check.
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
