This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
San Antonio-based H-E-B announces second Dallas-Fort Worth store will open Nov. 2
The chain's first standard-format store in the region opened in Frisco on Sept. 22.
news4sanantonio.com
Small business helps East Side community in a big way
A community leader is helping educate, empower and grow small businesses on the city's East Side. Taan-TV, The African American Network Television, and News 4 San Antonio is spotlighting Nneka Cleaver, who created a small business hub local businesses can use. The hub offers workshops for business owners, and events...
news4sanantonio.com
Local international group brings awareness to human trafficking in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - KABB/WOAI are committed to tackling the issue of human trafficking. Along with our "No Child Sold" campaign, we're spotlighting the important conversations in our community about how we're working to put an end to trafficking. Chuck Paul, a retired Family Protective Services investigator and Special Victims...
conversetx.net
CPS Energy Community Program Fair
CPS Energy invites you and your family to join them for a Community Program Fair. These family-friendly events are great opportunities to talk to and learn from their team. They'll provide activities for kids, refreshments, and prizes!. They hope you will come to meet their team of energy experts, safety...
San Antonio home sales in September continue to fall amid rising prices
San Antonio home buyers appear to be taking more time.
San Antonio-based Big Bib BBQ opens new restaurant in New Braunfels
The location opened up earlier this month.
KSAT 12
Old storage facility east of downtown San Antonio in heart of new Life Science Innovation District
SAN ANTONIO – The area just east of downtown San Antonio, where items ranging from produce to mink stoles were kept in cold storage, is now in the heart of what’s being called the Life Science Innovation District. The old Merchants Ice Storage Building is now the home...
news4sanantonio.com
As renters continue to suffer, San Antonio working on a plan to help
SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio is hiring two additional code enforcement officers and is meeting Tuesday to discuss new protocol for checking apartment complexes for health and ordinance violations. This comes after News 4 and FOX 29 reporters have done multiple stories of renters being forced to...
San Antonio becomes first city to surpass goal of housing 1,500 people as part of campaign to address homelessness
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has become the first of 70 cities aligned with the House America pledge that's met and exceeded the goal of placing 1,500 people from the streets into permanent housing. “Today, I am proud to announce that San Antonio has rehoused over 1,600 households,” said...
news4sanantonio.com
McKee-Rodriguez's effort to expand local non-discrimination ordinance gaining traction
SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio's non-discrimination ordinance may be changing, thanks to the efforts of District 2 City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez. 'It's very important to me. It's important to a number of communities that I represent," he says. He told the city's governance committee today that the...
The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels
The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
Building Design & Construction
San Antonio’s new courthouse aims to provide safety and security while also welcoming the public
The San Antonio Federal Courthouse, which opened earlier this year, replaces a courthouse that had been constructed as a pavilion for the 1968 World’s Fair. Serving the Western District of Texas—a 93,000-square-mile area stretching from San Antonio to El Paso—the new 228,000-square-foot Courthouse aims to serve as both a safe, secure facility and a welcoming public presence.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio looks to hold apartments with multiple code violations accountable
SAN ANTONIO — From rats and rodents to water issues and moldy conditions. We’ve been extensively reporting on the horror stories of renters. Tenants who felt like they had no voice until now. Tuesday night a task force looks to start a program focusing on apartment buildings with...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio College throws Clothesline Walk to support Domestic Violence Awareness Month
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio College is hosting its 11th annual Clothesline Walk to Promote Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Students will march across campus with t-shirts displaying messages such as “Pain is not Love” and “Love should not Hurt,” pinned to a clothesline. The event is...
devinenews.com
Unnamed Devine campus gets “random intruder detection audit”, results discussed at meeting
In his monthly superintendents report Todd Grandjean told the board that due to increased fentanyl overdoses in Texas the district is now stocking Narcan nasal spray at two campuses. The spray is administered to treat opioid overdose. “We don’t feel we have a problem but better safe than sorry,” he...
MySanAntonio
5 San Antonio hotels named some of the most haunted in state
'Tis the season for ghastly ghost stories and a few Lone Star stays could give Texans something spooky to talk about this Halloween, according to a new travel roundup. Yelp recently released a list of the most haunted hotels in Texas and the five San Antonio stays were among 15 Lone Star stays to make the cut.
enchantingtexas.com
14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers
Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
KSAT 12
2022 has been dry. Really dry. And these numbers tell the story.
It finally rained! Even so, the drought we’re in is one of the worst we’ve seen in San Antonio (since records have been kept). We dug through some of the data to give this drought a bit of perspective as we near November. Here’s what we know so far:
KSAT 12
Latinos’ leading cause of death now cancer, UT Health San Antonio researcher says
SAN ANTONIO – The leading cause of death among Latinos is now cancer, according to Dr. Amelie Ramirez, a nationally recognized researcher at the UT Health San Antonio Mays Cancer Center. “For other population groups, it’s cardiovascular disease,” Ramirez said. “We’re trying to find out why. Why are we...
KSAT 12
What to know before you attend San Antonio’s free Muertos Fest
SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Muertos Fest in San Antonio this October. Admission is free and open to the public. Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at Hemisfair on Oct. 29-30.
