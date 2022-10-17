ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Small business helps East Side community in a big way

A community leader is helping educate, empower and grow small businesses on the city's East Side. Taan-TV, The African American Network Television, and News 4 San Antonio is spotlighting Nneka Cleaver, who created a small business hub local businesses can use. The hub offers workshops for business owners, and events...
news4sanantonio.com

Local international group brings awareness to human trafficking in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - KABB/WOAI are committed to tackling the issue of human trafficking. Along with our "No Child Sold" campaign, we're spotlighting the important conversations in our community about how we're working to put an end to trafficking. Chuck Paul, a retired Family Protective Services investigator and Special Victims...
conversetx.net

CPS Energy Community Program Fair

CPS Energy invites you and your family to join them for a Community Program Fair. These family-friendly events are great opportunities to talk to and learn from their team. They'll provide activities for kids, refreshments, and prizes!. They hope you will come to meet their team of energy experts, safety...
news4sanantonio.com

As renters continue to suffer, San Antonio working on a plan to help

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio is hiring two additional code enforcement officers and is meeting Tuesday to discuss new protocol for checking apartment complexes for health and ordinance violations. This comes after News 4 and FOX 29 reporters have done multiple stories of renters being forced to...
Community Impact Austin

The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels

The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
Building Design & Construction

San Antonio’s new courthouse aims to provide safety and security while also welcoming the public

The San Antonio Federal Courthouse, which opened earlier this year, replaces a courthouse that had been constructed as a pavilion for the 1968 World’s Fair. Serving the Western District of Texas—a 93,000-square-mile area stretching from San Antonio to El Paso—the new 228,000-square-foot Courthouse aims to serve as both a safe, secure facility and a welcoming public presence.
MySanAntonio

5 San Antonio hotels named some of the most haunted in state

'Tis the season for ghastly ghost stories and a few Lone Star stays could give Texans something spooky to talk about this Halloween, according to a new travel roundup. Yelp recently released a list of the most haunted hotels in Texas and the five San Antonio stays were among 15 Lone Star stays to make the cut.
enchantingtexas.com

14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers

Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
