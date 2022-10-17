ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Program uses virtual reality for inmates in Pennsylvania to interact with their kids

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ)– Inmates in Pennsylvania will soon be able to use virtual reality to interact with their children with a new pilot program, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC).

For the first time ever, the DOC and Wrap Technologies are collaborating and will add a virtual reality element to the InsideOut Dads and Parenting Inside Out Programs. The program helps to work on communication skills, facilitate the showing and handling of feelings, and introduce effective discipline techniques.

“The overwhelming majority of incarcerated parents will return to their families and communities at the conclusion of their prison sentence, and the DOC is committed to setting them up for success,” said DOC Acting Secretary Greg Little.

Bill would require districts to create ‘Parent Involvement’ program

By introducing virtual reality to the program, participants learn and practice healthy parenting skills in a 360-degree environment. DOC staff will manage the program by changing or customizing situations in real-time.

“Practice makes perfect, and we hope role playing with the assistance of virtual avatars will help parents and children see beyond facility walls and build stronger families and safer communities,” Little said.

Community providers Amachi Pittsburgh and Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC) in Philadelphia plan VR visits, so kids don’t have to travel to a DOC facility to partake.

Four state prisons have already taken part in the program, with one being a female facility that’s building on a similar Parenting Inside Out program. Funding comes from the federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Programs.

The program will be evaluated by Penn State University researchers.

More information on the new VR program and on InsideOut Dads and Parenting Inside Out programs can be found on the DOC’s website .

