FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Guardians fall to Yankees in Game 5 of the ALDS
The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed by rain and rescheduled for today at 4:07 p.m.
Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information
And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
Yardbarker
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere
The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
True Blue LA
ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today
The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Yardbarker
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros prediction, pick, odds: Luis Severino, Yanks aim to tie ALCS
HOUSTON -- At first blush, the lineups of the Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros bear little resemblance to one another, but there is one similarity that binds both and is relevant to New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino. The Guardians, whom the Yankees eliminated in the American League Division Series,...
FOX Sports
Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates from ALDS Game 5 as Giancarlo Stanton home run starts scoring
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are (finally) playing their decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon, a day after rain forced the game to be postponed from its originally scheduled Monday night start. The winner will advance to the AL Championship Series where they'll play the Houston Astros beginning on Wednesday for a ticket to the World Series.
FOX Sports
Astros lead Yankees 1-0 ahead of ALCS Game 2
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Post ALDS Game 5 Starting Lineups for Tuesday
Here's a look at how the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will line up for game five of the American League Division Series Tuesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Aaron Civale and Nestor Cortes will each take the mound. The ALDS is tied 2-2. Tuesday's winner will advance to play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, beginning Wednesday.
MLB
Yanks move on to ALCS: 'Got to go through Houston'
NEW YORK -- Until the first cork was popped in Tuesday’s celebration, the Yankees refused to look too far ahead in their mission to raise a championship banner in the Bronx, conscious of the danger in underestimating an upstart Guardians roster. Yet a showdown with the Astros always lurked, a just reward for surviving this grueling American League Division Series.
Yankees Have Made Notable Roster Change Before ALCS
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees used blasts from Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge to cruise to a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. It was clutch hitting from both players as the Yankees were playing for their postseason lives. After winning the ALDS against Cleveland, New York will face off against a familiar foe - the Houston Astros.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game
Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
