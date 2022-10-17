Read full article on original website
Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH’s 2nd Congressional District
Facing sagging polls, Sanders to hit campaign trail for Democrats
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is hitting the road across Vermont -- and the nation -- to get out the votes for Democrats leading up to the midterm elections. Sanders kicks off a three-stop tour on Saturday with planned rallies in St. Albans, Barre, and Hartland. It’s...
How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont
Campaign Countdown: Meet the Vt. Candidates for US House
Vt. lawmakers take testimony on sports betting proposals
Who’s ahead in the money race? A look at where the Vt. candidates stand
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - New data from the Vermont secretary of state sheds light on the final push for candidates seeking higher office. Meanwhile, 55,000 Vermonters have already returned their ballots. So what are the takeaways from those numbers?. This has been an unusual year for fundraising in the governor’s...
Gabbard tries to help Bolduc sway independent voters in New Hampshire
LACONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - The Republican running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire got some help courting independent voters on the campaign trail on Monday. Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc is looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Monday in Laconia, he was joined by former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard....
NH news publisher waives arraignment over political ad arrest
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire has waived her arraignment, pleading not guilty to charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising, the state attorney general’s office said. The six misdemeanor charges allege that...
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
Court rejects bail for 'person of interest' in couple death
Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County
New Brattleboro celebrates new shelter
Young Vt. hunters encouraged to head to reporting stations with deer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During Vermont’s youth and novice weekend this Saturday and Sunday, state wildlife biologists are encouraging hunters to stop by a biological check station once they bag a buck. The goal is to help biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population. Hunters...
Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Engineers at Beta Technologies are racing to overcome myriad technical challenges to make battery-powered flight a commercial reality. But none of those innovations will matter if their next-generation planes don’t have enough places to quickly and conveniently recharge their depleted batteries. Much like Tesla built...
Vermont job fair aimed at recruiting more first responders
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A job fair for first responders was held in St. Albans City Hall on Wednesday. Participants met a variety of first responders from local, state and federal agencies. Staff working in law enforcement, border security, corrections and mental health shared their experiences, explained career-growth opportunities, and offered advice on writing resumes and cover letters.
Authorities charge man captured in Vt. with murder of NH couple
"Americans for Prosperity" mounts last ditched opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota
Organized opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota has been minimal up to this point. But with Election Day less than a month away, some groups are mounting a last minute effort to defeat Amendment D.
Texas woman accused in Vermont cyclist’s death appears in court
AUSTIN, TX. (WCAX) - Kaitlin Armstrong appeared in court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing in the murder of Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Police say Armstrong killed Wilson in an East Austin home in May after Wilson spent the day with Armstrong’s ex-boyfriend. Authorities spent...
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood
Vt. COVID hospitalizations, deaths on the increase
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID cases heading into the Halloween and holiday season. After “low” statewide community levels reported since this spring, the state Wednesday increased the level to “medium.” New COVID hospital admissions this week are above 10 per 100,000 Vermonters per day according to the latest surveillance update. State officials say the rate of cases and percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID cases still remain in the “low” range.
