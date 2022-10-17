Dennis Schroder to miss 3-4 weeks with thumb injury

The Los Angeles Lakers have experienced one of their first significant injuries of the new season.

Forward Troy Brown Jr. missed the entire preseason with a back ailment, and he is a few weeks away from being able to take the court for game action according to the team.

Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder returned to the Lakers last month as a free agent, but he missed several preseason games because he was stuck overseas due to a visa issue.

He finally debuted on Wednesday when they took on the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he played just nine minutes. Later, it was revealed he had suffered a finger injury.

After getting it evaluated, the Lakers now know Schroder will miss up to a month.

This injury will test their backcourt depth. He was brought in to give them another ball-handling, distributing guard other than Russell Westbrook.