Dennis Schroder to miss 3-4 weeks with thumb injury

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers have experienced one of their first significant injuries of the new season.

Forward Troy Brown Jr. missed the entire preseason with a back ailment, and he is a few weeks away from being able to take the court for game action according to the team.

Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder returned to the Lakers last month as a free agent, but he missed several preseason games because he was stuck overseas due to a visa issue.

He finally debuted on Wednesday when they took on the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he played just nine minutes. Later, it was revealed he had suffered a finger injury.

After getting it evaluated, the Lakers now know Schroder will miss up to a month.

This injury will test their backcourt depth. He was brought in to give them another ball-handling, distributing guard other than Russell Westbrook.

