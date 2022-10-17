Read full article on original website
Property taxes, late penalties unpaid for former Champaign County Nursing Home
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The private owner of the former Champaign County Nursing Home hasn’t paid a cent toward property tax bills on the facility this year. The second installment of 2021 tax payments was due Sept. 1 in Champaign County. A month-and-a-half later, Evanston-based University Rehab Real Estate LLC has withheld $284,428.02, including more […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Goal: More Research Opportunities for the Public at Vermilion County War Museum
Some modern day technology, designed to help with research on our area’s Veterans, is set to come to the Vermilion County War Museum. Museum board member Tara Auter explained the vision for this to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program. AUDIO: The War Museum is a...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Hoopeston’s Mayor Wise Says Lots of Progress is on the Way
Hoopeston mayor Jeff Wise says that like all Vermilion County communities, they are looking to get rid of unwanted dilapidated properties; as he explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program. AUDIO: Nobody wants to live next door to a house that is falling to pieces. We...
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Norfolk Southern Crossing Work Picking Up; Variety of Daily Closures Expected
The City of Danville would like to announce that Norfolk Southern Railroad has informed they will have complete closures at the roadway crossings for construction. maintenance of their tracks. Beginning Thursday, October 20, 2022 a number of street crossings along the Norfolk Southern Railroad will be closed to traffic while the.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 10 to October 14
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 10, 2022 to October 14, 2022. Royal Mandarin Express, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Several employees drinks and food found on prep tables. Found raw meat being stored over produce and ready to eat food items in walk-in cooler. Found chicken, bean sprouts and other food items at 50F. Must be 41F or less. Accumulated debris found on can opener and knife stored between 2 prep tables.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Car Show at DACC to Help Student’s Family
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. DANVILLE–The Danville Area Community College Automotive program faculty and students are mourning the loss of a young Auto student over the weekend. Alex Dinger was killed in a car crash Saturday, October 15, on his way home. In Alex’s memory,...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Council Hears New Budget Proposal; Pensions Getting Big Assist from New Casino
The Danville City Council had the unveiling of their newly proposed budget during Tuesday night’s meeting. As City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey reminded us afterwards: this is for the Fiscal Year 23-24 budget, which actually begins next May. But as always, Danville votes on it in December, because the tax levy needs to be filed with the county clerk by the last Tuesday in December, and a draft budget needs to be filed with it. Therefore, the city always tries to have both done by December 15th. The total proposed 23-24 budget is $102.6 million. One important factor includes the projected tax revenue coming in from the new Golden Nugget Casino scheduled to open in the spring. The budget is calling for 85 percent of that revenue to go to pension payouts for retired police and firefighters. As Massey reminds us, pension payments are one of the biggest problems statewide, for the state itself and cities. And since cities have a requirement to meet by 2040, the casino had to be looked upon as a source.
Man moves to Urbana, truck stolen within days
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside. That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone. Springer […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville City Council Swears in New Ward One Representative
At the start of the Tuesday, October 18th Danville City Council meeting, Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr swore in new Ward One Alderwoman Alesia Ford. Ford replaces Brenda Brown, who recently stepped down after moving into another district within the city. Mayor Williams was very glad to have Ford join the...
Rantoul road closing for weekend of sports
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials in Rantoul are planning for a big weekend at the Family Sports Complex. The complex will be hosting three tournaments in baseball, softball and soccer this Saturday and Sunday, with hundreds of people expected to attend. That will mean heavy traffic in the area. To accommodate this traffic and large […]
WAND TV
U of I Researchers to help end homelessness in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - U of I researchers are partnering with the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to tackle homelessness in Champaign. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance act is a federal act that was passed to focus on homeless children. Together, they are searching for families with school-aged children to participate in this research.
MyWabashValley.com
Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
WCIA
Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter
• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
Danville implements new text alert system
DANVILLE, Ill (WCIA) — The City of Danville has created a new text alert system. People who sign up for the text alerts will receive updates on their phones, including upcoming events, road closures and more. According to Vermilion County First, members of City Community Relations, Finance, and Information Services chose TextMyGov for the texting […]
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Crews responded to a house fire in Urbana late Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. The fire occurred on East California Avenue by Pfeffer Road. Our crews reported extensive damage to the home, and that the roof above the garage was destroyed. Neighbors told our crew there were flames coming from […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Video: Oakland Fire Protection District Appoints New Trustees –
OAKLAND, IL (ECWd) – Last week, the Oakland Fire Protection District held a special meeting to appoint three new trustees, to replace the three trustees who resigned earlier. Having no statutory authority to ask the circuit court to make those appointments, the resigned trustees “un-resigned” long enough to appoint...
Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Co Freeze Warning: 11 PM Oct 19 – 9 AM Oct 20
Bartholomew – Boone – Brown – Carroll – Clay – Clinton – Daviess – Decatur – Delaware – Fountain – Greene – Hamilton – Hancock – Hendricks – Henry – Howard – Jackson – Jennings – Johnson – Knox – Lawrence – Madison – Marion – Martin – Monroe – Montgomery – Morgan – Owen – Parke – Putnam – Randolph – Rush – Shelby – Sullivan – Tippecanoe – Tipton – Vermillion – Vigo – Warren.
Memorial for Newman woman after house explosion
NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Newman community is coming together to help after a woman recently died in a house explosion. Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Her home, located at 306 Broadway Street in Newman, was completely destroyed by the blast and damaged at […]
