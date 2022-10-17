The Danville City Council had the unveiling of their newly proposed budget during Tuesday night’s meeting. As City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey reminded us afterwards: this is for the Fiscal Year 23-24 budget, which actually begins next May. But as always, Danville votes on it in December, because the tax levy needs to be filed with the county clerk by the last Tuesday in December, and a draft budget needs to be filed with it. Therefore, the city always tries to have both done by December 15th. The total proposed 23-24 budget is $102.6 million. One important factor includes the projected tax revenue coming in from the new Golden Nugget Casino scheduled to open in the spring. The budget is calling for 85 percent of that revenue to go to pension payouts for retired police and firefighters. As Massey reminds us, pension payments are one of the biggest problems statewide, for the state itself and cities. And since cities have a requirement to meet by 2040, the casino had to be looked upon as a source.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO