ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

More than 100,000 Georgians cast ballots on first day of early voting, smashing record

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O4u2Q_0iclEvMH00

ATLANTA — Early voting kicked off in Georgia on Monday with the general election only 22 days away.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. in many locations across Georgia for early voting, which runs until Friday, Nov. 4. In addition, there are two mandatory days of Saturday voting on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office said hat as of 4:15 p.m., more than 100,000 Georgians had cast their ballots early.

“This blows away the previous midterm first-day record of approximately 72,0000, and we have lots of voting to go today,” Sterling said.

If the May primary is any indication, interest is high in this year’s elections. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, nearly 800,000 voted early, in-person during the primary. That’s compared to more than 326,000 in 2020 and just under 300,000 in 2018.

Unlike Election Day, you do not have to vote at an assigned polling location during early voting. You may vote at any early voting location within your county. You will need to show one of seven forms of photo ID to vote in person.

Absentee voting is also now available. If you want to vote absentee, you must request a ballot online or by mail by Oct. 28. Then you need to return your ballot by mail or in a drop box by the time polls close on Election Day. According to the new law, drop boxes are located inside early voting locations.

Once again this election, the eyes of the nation are on Georgia and some crucial races.

Of course, there’s the gubernatorial election between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel.

Other state offices including lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and Georgia schools superintendent are also on the ballot.

The balance of power in Congress is up for grabs. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing Republican Herschel Walker and Libertarian Chase Oliver for U.S. Senate race. All of Georgia’s 14 U.S. House seats are also at stake.

There are currently 221 Democrats in Congress, 212 Republicans and two vacancies. Every 10 years after the census, state legislatures redraw district lines.

The biggest changes Georgians will notice are in District 6, which used to include parts of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties. Now it includes parts of Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, Forsyth, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. Political experts say the new boundaries make the sixth more favorable for Republicans.

Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath currently holds the seat in the sixth, but this year she’s running in District 7. The district used to include parts of Forsyth and Gwinnett counties. Now, it includes parts of Fulton and Gwinnett counties. McBath defeated Democratic Congresswoman Carolyn Boudreaux in the primary and now faces Republican Mark Gonsalves.

Georgia currently has eight Republicans and six Democrats in Congress. Republicans could pick up a seat with the changes in the Sixth.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 24

Related
WGAU

AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections

A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 2022 statewide ballot questions explained

ATLANTA - There are four questions on the statewide ballot. Each impacts Georgia in different ways. Two of the questions are on constitutional amendments that were passed by the Georgia Legislature, but require passage by voters. The other two are questions about the granting of statewide property tax exemptions. Both...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Georgia smashes record for early voting

Georgia voters turned out for the first day of early voting in record numbers, with ballots cast already exceeding one-day early voting results in the 2018 midterms. On Monday, 131,318 ballots were cast in-person. In the 2018 midterm elections, 70,849 ballots were cast in-person on the first day of early voting, according to a release from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Ga. Secretary of State’s Office launches new poll worker security tool

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is taking extra precautions to make sure the election and poll workers are safe and secure. Monday marked the busiest first day of early voting that the state of Georgia has ever seen. More than 133,000 ballots were cast in-person across the state, smashing the previous record of 71,000 from the 2018 midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'

With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Watch: Brad Raffensperger and Bee Nguyen spar in Georgia Secretary of State debate

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, incumbent Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger debated his challengers, Democratic State Rep. Bee Nguyen and Libertarian Ted Metz. The debate was moderated by Lisa Rayam, host of Morning Edition at WABE, with panelists Matt Brown (The Washington Post) and Mark Niesse (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution). The...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Ga. governor candidates to take debate stage

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia governor candidates are taking the debate stage to show voters why they should be the Peach State’s next governor. Candidates Brian Kemp, the current governor, Stacey Abrams and Shane Hazel are set to take the stage. The debate starts at 7 p.m. Watch the...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Early voting begins in Georgia for 2022 midterm election

ATLANTA - Georgians began to head to the polls Monday to cast their votes as early voting started for the upcoming midterm election. Monday was the first day of early voting and this year, Georgians headed to the polls under a new law passed by the Republican-led legislature following the party's defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
99K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy