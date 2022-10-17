ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California

Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
California woman claims $4.2M Mega Millions prize

FRESNO, Calif. - A California woman who says she doesn't play the lottery often got quite lucky after hitting five of the six winning numbers during the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot drawing. Sara Bailey matched five numbers, missing just the Mega number. Not too bad for $4.2 million!. "It's a...
Morning quake strikes off San Clemente Island coast

LOS ANGELES - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast on Thursday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was reported at 4:53 a.m. about 62 miles south of San Clemente Island. It was recorded at a depth of about 3.6 miles. Are you prepared for an...
