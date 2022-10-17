Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Road Rage Suspect Arrested For Punching Person In The Face
A battery suspect was arrested after he allegedly punched a person in the face last week following a road rage incident. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, deputies responded to the 29200 block of Las Terreno Lane in Valencia regarding a road rage incident and associated battery call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Pair Arrested For Grand Theft, Drug Paraphernalia In Santa Clarita
A man and woman were arrested for grand theft Friday in Valencia after deputies discovered stolen property and drug paraphernalia. On Friday, deputies responded to a grand theft call for service on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Alleged Attempted Kidnaping At Canyon Country Park By Masked Suspect
Deputies are investigating after an unknown suspect wearing a Halloween mask allegedly attempted to kidnap a girl at Canyon Country Park Tuesday. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Canyon Country Park on the 17600 block of Soledad Canyon Road after an unidentified male suspect reportedly grabbed the caller’s daughter and attempted to take her away, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Good Samaritans Free Boy Trapped Under Car In Agua Dulce
A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after good Samaritans freed him from under a car in Agua Dulce. Around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, 911 dispatchers began receiving reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in a private parking lot on the 35000 block of Penman Road in Agua Dulce, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office.
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Father Accused Of Murdering Child Returns To Court
A Canyon Country father who allegedly killed his 2-month-old daughter in September of 2021, entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges last week. Marcel James Taylor, 26, from Canyon Country, entered not guilty pleas for assault on a child and murder during a court hearing Wednesday, said Matthew Krasnowski, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Balloon Street Vendor Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A street vendor selling balloons was struck by a vehicle and pronounced deceased after being transported to a local hospital Wednesday night, Oct. 19, 2022. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the intersection of 25th Street East...
KTLA.com
Deputies seek man who left false bomb in Calabasas
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man accused of planting a false bomb in Calabasas on Wednesday. The man left “a suspicious device” in the 26000 block of Agoura Road at about 10:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
signalscv.com
Alleged road rage incident ends in arrest
An alleged road rage incident in Valencia earlier this month ended in an arrest this week, according to local law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from a reported battery on the 29200 block of Las Terreno Lane on Oct. 9, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
knock-la.com
EXCLUSIVE: Footage Shows LASD Deputies Beating Man for No Reason
On October 16, 2022, at 1:13 AM, two deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) pulled up to a shopping center on Century Boulevard in Inglewood and brutally beat and arrested an employee. Blake Anderson is a security guard at the Good Batch Lounge. He recently got...
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Assault Suspect Arrested After Swinging Hammer At Roommate
A Canyon Country assault suspect was arrested after allegedly swinging a hammer at his roomate during a verbal argument Friday. Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 28100 block of La Veda Avenue in Canyon Country regarding an assault, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Inglewood security guard’s violent arrest under investigation
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the violent arrest of a man in Inglewood over the weekend, which was captured, in part, on cellphone and surveillance video. The incident occurred Sunday as Blake Anderson was working as a security guard at a hookah lounge located at 5006 W. Century Blvd. Anderson was talking […]
Suspects Lead Deputies on Chase After Smoke Shop Robbery
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies were in pursuit of suspects early Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, after a robbery at a smoke shop in Hacienda Heights. The LASD Industry Station received a burglary call around 4:25 a.m. at the CBD Smoke...
Police Investigate Glendale Shooting, Male Wounded
Glendale, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim of a shooting was located by Glendale Police Department and fire department when they responded to reports of the incident around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Wilson Avenue and Belmont Street in the city of Glendale. When firefighters and officers arrived at...
Man killed in Hawthorne shooting
A man was shot to death in Hawthorne Wednesday morning, authorities said. The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a vehicle in an alleyway at the […]
Firefighters Douse Vehicle Engulfed in Flames on 10 Freeway
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a traffic collision with fire around 9:24 p.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway just before Via Verde Street exit in the city of Covina. Additional 911 callers on Monday night, Oct....
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
Woman stabbed with sword was attacked by son in Mid-Wilshire neighborhood, family member says
A woman who was stabbed with a sword in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night was attacked by her own son, a family member told KTLA Wednesday. The incident was reported just before midnight in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man with a weapon that […]
Santa Barbara Sheriffs assist in Goleta arrest of suspect accused of making criminal threats
A man was arrested in the Goleta area for leaving criminal threats on the voicemail of the Canejo Valley Unified School District superintendent Monday. The post Santa Barbara Sheriffs assist in Goleta arrest of suspect accused of making criminal threats appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Canyon News
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
Robbery at smoke shop in Hacienda Heights leads to pursuit
A robbery at a smoke shop Tuesday led to a high-speed chase, but the suspects got away, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It started around 4:30 a.m. at the E Cloud Smoke Shop in Hacienda Heights. According to deputies, the business owner was not at the location but saw the suspects on a live surveillance camera. Two of the alleged robbers were men wearing grey hoodies and dark pants. A third person was also seen. The suspects stuffed trash bags with products before jumping in a car and taking off. Sheriff's deputies were in a high-speed pursuit with the suspects on the 60 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. The pursuit became dangerous and they had to cancel it, deputies added. The suspects are currently at large. Anyone with information is asked to call LASD.
