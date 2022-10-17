ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man struck by subway train in Queens after fight on the platform

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

Man hit by subway after fight on platform 00:35

NEW YORK - A man was hit by a subway train in Queens after he ended up on the tracks after a fight on the platform.

Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. at the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street station in Jackson Heights.

The victim was struck by a Jamaica-bound F train.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

Police are now trying to determine the motive.

Service along the E/F/M/R was disrupted as a result of the incident.

