Man struck by subway train in Queens after fight on the platform
NEW YORK - A man was hit by a subway train in Queens after he ended up on the tracks after a fight on the platform.
Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. at the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street station in Jackson Heights.
The victim was struck by a Jamaica-bound F train.
He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.
A person of interest was taken into custody.
Police are now trying to determine the motive.
Service along the E/F/M/R was disrupted as a result of the incident.
