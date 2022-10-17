Everything you need to know for the Georgia Carolina State Fair

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Georgia Carolina State Fair is back and it’s big fun ! WJBF NewsChannel 6 is a proud sponsor of the fair and we have everything you need to know to be ready to go!

The Georgia Carolina State Fair runs Friday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Georgia Carolina State Fairgrounds at 4th and Hale Streets in downtown Augusta.

The fair is presented by the Exchange Club of Augusta.

Fast Stats

  • Admission Cost: Ages 6 and older: $8, Ages 5 and younger: $5, Toddlers & Infants: Free
    Unlimited ride tickets: $25 per person Monday-Thursday, $30 Friday-Sunday.
    Parking: $10. No rainchecks.
  • Hours: Monday-Friday – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Rides stay open until 11 pm)
    Saturday-Sunday – Noon until 10 p.m. (Rides stay open until 11 pm)
  • Admission specials can be found here

New for 2022

  • James E. Strates Shows promises to have even more rides and shows than in past years.
  • Bad Boyz of Wrestling – Pro Wrestling LIVE!

Featured Attractions

  • Miss Georgia-Carolina State Fair
  • FFA & 4-H Livestock Shows
  • Plant Identification Contest

Safety & Security

  • Children 15 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult. IDs may be checked for proof of age. Anyone over 15 without ID who is not accompanied by an adult will not be permitted.
  • Law enforcement will patrol the fairgrounds during the fair.
  • Bag searches may occur upon arrival including briefcases, bags, cups, packages, purses, and strollers.
  • Selfie sticks, backpacks, concealed weapons (even by permit holders), outside food and beverages, pets (except service animals, leashed on the campgrounds, or as part of an authorized act or exhibit), segways, tents (unless part of an authorized act or exhibit), and drones are not permitted.

More Info

For tickets and more information, visit the Georgia Carolina State Fair website .

