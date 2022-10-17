ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

nbcboston.com

Three Arrested in Connection to Shooting at Warehouse Party in Worcester

Three men have been arrested in connection to an incident where six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, on October 15. Authorities have identified the men as the following:. Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21 years old from Worcester. Carlos Junio Alves Silva, 21 years old from Fall River. Luis Fernando Alves...
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says

A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
NEW CANAAN, CT
nbcboston.com

Mass. Woman Accused of Using Bees to Attack Sheriff's Deputies

A Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after she allegedly unleashed a hive full of bees on sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow last week. The Hampden County Sheriff's Office said they were dealing with an eviction...
LONGMEADOW, MA
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Couple facing drug, gun charges following Trumbull chase

BRIDGEPORT — A Wethersfield couple was allegedly found with a cache of guns and fentanyl following a chase with police through Trumbull on Wednesday. Maureece Fussell, 25, and his girlfriend, Manasia Galaxia Bennett, 20, were each charged with first-degree larceny, interfering with police, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and multiple counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
iheart.com

Interview with Connecticut State Police Sgt Jeltema

Listen here for Renee's Interview with Connecticut State Police Sgt Christine Jeltema on mindfulness and wellness of Law Enforcement. HOW TO HELP: Funds set up for the families of Alex Hamzy and Dustin DeMonte. The Bristol Police Heroes fund was set up by the Bristol Police Union. Donations can be...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Man breaks into Meriden home, assaults couple with a frying pan

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of breaking into a Meriden home over the summer and assaulting a couple with a frying pan. Police said on June 20, officers were called to a domestic incident. The victim told police that Leonardo Castro entered her apartment through a window. The victim said while she […]
MERIDEN, CT
Turnto10.com

Connecticut man convicted of 2020 murder of Westerly man

(WJAR) — A jury found a Connecticut man guilty of the murder of a Westerly man in 2020. Louis Seignious was found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian. Seignious, 33 of Norwich, Connecticut, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.
WESTERLY, RI
Eyewitness News

Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
BRISTOL, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man shot in East Hartford

The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

HSC Grad’s Alleged Murderer Arrested

A truck racing argument in Fair Haven led to a man shooting and killing 17-year-old High School in the Community graduate John Tubac — according to city cops who have now arrested the alleged murderer. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Assistant Police Chief Bertram Ettienne announced that arrest during...
NEW HAVEN, CT

