Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
Police: Homeless man robs elderly woman who was sitting on her porch in Bridgeport
Police say a homeless man robbed an elderly woman who was sitting on her porch in Bridgeport.
'It’s just horrific' | Wolcott Italian restaurant hosts Thursday night dinner fundraiser to support fallen Bristol police officers
WOLCOTT, Conn. — A small, family-owned restaurant in Wolcott made some changes to their weekly Thursday night dinner. This time, their cause was to pay it forward to the families of the fallen Bristol police officers. "It’s just horrific. I can’t believe families have to go through this," said...
Bridgeport nonprofit Helping Hands Outreach rallies to help mother of 5 with cancer
A Bridgeport nonprofit, Helping Hands Outreach, is heading up an effort to support a local mother of five who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.
nbcboston.com
Three Arrested in Connection to Shooting at Warehouse Party in Worcester
Three men have been arrested in connection to an incident where six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, on October 15. Authorities have identified the men as the following:. Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21 years old from Worcester. Carlos Junio Alves Silva, 21 years old from Fall River. Luis Fernando Alves...
Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says
A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Woman Accused of Using Bees to Attack Sheriff's Deputies
A Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after she allegedly unleashed a hive full of bees on sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow last week. The Hampden County Sheriff's Office said they were dealing with an eviction...
nbcboston.com
Thousands Expected for Funeral for Fallen Bristol, Conn. Police Officers Today
Tens of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects today at the funeral service for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty last week. The funeral will be held at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Couple facing drug, gun charges following Trumbull chase
BRIDGEPORT — A Wethersfield couple was allegedly found with a cache of guns and fentanyl following a chase with police through Trumbull on Wednesday. Maureece Fussell, 25, and his girlfriend, Manasia Galaxia Bennett, 20, were each charged with first-degree larceny, interfering with police, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and multiple counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell.
New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
iheart.com
Interview with Connecticut State Police Sgt Jeltema
Listen here for Renee's Interview with Connecticut State Police Sgt Christine Jeltema on mindfulness and wellness of Law Enforcement. HOW TO HELP: Funds set up for the families of Alex Hamzy and Dustin DeMonte. The Bristol Police Heroes fund was set up by the Bristol Police Union. Donations can be...
Man breaks into Meriden home, assaults couple with a frying pan
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of breaking into a Meriden home over the summer and assaulting a couple with a frying pan. Police said on June 20, officers were called to a domestic incident. The victim told police that Leonardo Castro entered her apartment through a window. The victim said while she […]
Turnto10.com
Connecticut man convicted of 2020 murder of Westerly man
(WJAR) — A jury found a Connecticut man guilty of the murder of a Westerly man in 2020. Louis Seignious was found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian. Seignious, 33 of Norwich, Connecticut, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.
darientimes.com
Apology offer doesn't sway judge, bond set at $100K for Bridgeport purse snatch suspect
BRIDGEPORT — A local man, accused of stealing a purse from an elderly woman, told a judge Thursday he would apologize to the victim if given the chance. But that did not impress Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid who pointed out that the man, Norberto Santiago, 59, had just appeared before her a week ago on drug and trespassing charges.
lD Released Of 19-Year-Old Killed In Waterbury Crash Just Days Before His Scheduled Wedding
Police have released the identity of a 19-year-old Connecticut man and member of the Connecticut National Guard killed in a two-vehicle crash just days before his wedding. Josue Alicea-Tirado, of Waterbury, was killed in New Haven County around 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Waterbury. According to Waterbury Police Lt....
Canterbury man gets 9 years for illegally owning machine gun while doing heroin
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old Canterbury man will spend nine months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing firearms — including two machine guns — while using a controlled substance. Andres Vasquez, who is out on bond, will be required to report to prison to start his sentence on Jan. 5, according to an […]
Eyewitness News
Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
East Hartford prepares to host fallen Bristol police officers’ funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A joint funeral service will be held Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford for fallen Bristol police officers Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The town of East Hartford...
Man shot in East Hartford
The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Police Find Vt. Stolen Truck, But Not Weapons, Armor Said to Be Inside
A pickup truck stolen in Vermont, reported to have weapons and body armor inside, was found in Massachusetts Tuesday morning, but after a sweep by a SWAT team, the weapons weren't found, police said. The truck was stolen from Whitingham, Vermont, overnight and located by Palmer police at an apartment...
HSC Grad’s Alleged Murderer Arrested
A truck racing argument in Fair Haven led to a man shooting and killing 17-year-old High School in the Community graduate John Tubac — according to city cops who have now arrested the alleged murderer. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Assistant Police Chief Bertram Ettienne announced that arrest during...
