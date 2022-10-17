ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the area of Strand Avenue and S. Russell Street. US Marshals were attempting to apprehend Michael Charlo on over $80,000 in outstanding warrants and had set up a ruse wherein Charlo believed he had a job offer at that location.
Missoula Man Threatens People With a Handgun at a Downtown Bar

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., several Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a male with a firearm pointing it at patrons in a local bar. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “Officers arrived on...
Missoula Drug Task Force Provides 2022 Seizure Numbers

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 18, 2022, the Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office highlighted the recent number of drug seizures collected by the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). As a HIDTA task force, the Missoula Drug Task Force works to dismantle...
Man Arrested for Felony DUI in Missoula, Had a BAC of .273

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:05 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper received a report from 911 dispatch that a silver Hyundai was seen swerving all over the roadway. The 911 complainant stated the vehicle had just pulled into the Town Pump at the Wye.
The Killing of 'The Cadillac Man'

MISSOULA - In our newest 'Montana Murder Mysteries' podcast, a 30-year-old cold case out of Missoula has been solved and almost to the exact day of the victim's death. It's a story Montana Right Now first brought to you as "Breaking News" at the end of September, as the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit determined who was responsible for the stabbing death of a transient man back in 1992.
Man arrested following accusations he pulled a gun at Missoula bar

A man was arrested following allegations that he pulled a gun on a group of people at a Missoula bar over the weekend. Damon Dufresne is charged with two felonies: assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. He’s also charged with carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County on Monday.
Man Nearly Hits Children During High-Speed Chase in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 16, 2022, at approximately 3:19 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper observed a white Audi A6 traveling northbound on Reserve Street at approximately 60 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. The driver was later identified as Aaron Harvey. Harvey allegedly ran a red...
Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway

The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
Missoula Team Returns After Helping With Hurricane Ian in Florida

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team returned to Missoula on Sunday after helping with the response to Hurricane Ian in the town of North Port, Florida. KGVO News spoke to DES Coordinator Nick Holloway and Assistant Fire Chief for the Missoula City Fire Department...
Missoula JEDI Welcomes ‘Be Culture’ Founder James Whitfield

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula Community JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion) network will present ‘Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity’ featuring James Whitfield of ‘Be Culture’ in the UC Ballroom at the University of Montana on Thursday, October 27. KGVO News reached out...
Hamilton fire started in shed that stored ammunition

Crews are still investigating a fire in a residential area in Hamilton Monday evening. It happened in an alley on the 700 block of North Third Street. Hamilton Fire Chief Brad Mohn told NBC Montana that a fire in a shed spread to another shed, then to a neighbor's pole barn, which housed an RV.
Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Bioscience jobs are coming to Bitterroot Valley

MISSOULA, Mont. — Representatives from Ravalli County's public and private sectors and city of Hamilton officials will welcome the CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to the area on Wednesday. Parties will celebrate the signing of a development agreement between the city and Tonix. The company plans to build a new...
Missoula Crime Report: One Defendant Pushed Over Two Buildings

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, two of those were partner or family member assault cases and one was a strangulation case.
UM’s Brantly Hall Really is Haunted and You Can See for Yourself

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Yes, the University of Montana’s Brantly Hall really is haunted, according to Millie Bearleggins, chapter president of the UM American Indigenous Business Leaders, and you can experience the tour for yourself over the next two weekends. KGVO News spoke to Millie Bearleggins on Tuesday...
Missoula Homeless Efforts complicated by money and staffing

Missoula's efforts to help the homeless will take a somewhat different tack this coming winter, as the city council opts to focus on the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter, and pull its involvement in an outdoor camp that's provided some outdoor shelter the past couple of years. This week, the city...
