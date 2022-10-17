ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Michigan Ski Resorts Named Best In the Nation

By Emma Hug
 2 days ago
U.S. News ranked their list for the 22 best ski resorts in the U.S. in 2022 to 2023, and Crystal Mountain and Boyne Mountain made the list for the Midwest region.

“It’s very, very exciting to be highlighted on such a big list. And yeah, top 22 in the nation and top three in the Midwest, which is super exciting. And it just goes to show that, you know, Midwest skiing is should really be on the map. I mean, we have a lot to offer that’s different than those you know, giant peaks and mountains out west,” Brittany Buti, who works Public Relations at Crystal Mountain, says.

Both resorts say it’s a great time for the recognition with sales for this season starting up and another winter right around the corner.

“This is a very timely article that it comes up. Our live tickets just went on sale last week” adds Buti

Crystal Mountain and Boyne Mountain say they have something for everyone. From beginners, to seasoned pros and other activities all season long.

“We have many lessons that we offer for private or groups, families, kids as young as three years old. So it’s just you can bring the family out. And there’s always something to do,” Buti says.

They hope making this list will bring even more people to enjoy the trails, slopes and everything else northern michigan has to offer.

“People definitely travel from all over the us. We had a professional skier out here not too long ago last season from colorado, and he brought his kids out who had stayed in the midwest for the first time, and they loved it” Buti says.

To see the full list, click here.

