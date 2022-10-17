Read full article on original website
Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco to Get First Career Start vs. 49ers, per Report
The rookie out of Rutgers will supplant Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Kansas City’s starting lineup.
College Football Rankings Week 9: Oklahoma State and Oregon rise, Tennessee retains No. 1 spot after Week 8
Week 8 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and it provided plenty of entertainment. With a
Nick Saban reveals pregame and postgame messages he shared with his players
Nick Saban knew Alabama needed a rebound victory, and the Crimson Tide bounced back in a big way against Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide tried to erase the memory of last week’s loss to. with a 30-6 drubbing of the Bulldogs on Saturday. Afterwards, Saban revealed his pre-game and...
