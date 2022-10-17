Read full article on original website
Zephyr 88
2d ago
how about taking that money and doing something that will actually HELP BENEFIT the people that live there? better, MORE AFFORDABLE housing. better doctors and nurses! a hospital that actually functions! stop painting crosswalks and flying false flags and fix the blight!
2
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersBiddeford, ME
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan
Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.
mainepublic.org
While governor, LePage cut state revenue sharing with towns. Maine Dems warn it could happen again
Inflation, energy prices, and women's healthcare are among the top issues in Maine's gubernatorial race. But Democrats are highlighting municipal budgets as another important concern. While previously serving as governor, Republican Paul LePage made cuts to a state program that shares revenue with towns and cities. It's a policy that Democrats say forced municipalities to reduce services and raise property taxes — and they warn it could happen again if LePage is elected.
Maine Things to Do | Maine Fiddle Fest, Pumpkins in the Park, Travis Mills Plane Pull
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Oct. 18 - Oct. 24. When: General admission opens at 9 a.m.
Maine veterans experiencing homelessness get boost in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — It couldn't have been a more comfortable fall day in Portland on Wednesday, but Mainers know winter's cold weather is closing in. While the freezing temperatures are a concern for Mainers experiencing homelessness, the need for those people is always great regardless of the time of year.
Kennebunk Brick Store Museum remembers the fire of 1947
KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk has opened an annual exhibit showcasing one of Maine’s worst natural disasters in history. “The Fire of ‘47: 75th Anniversary Retrospective” opened on Oct. 1 and will stay open through December. The exhibit showcases works by Ted...
What led to a Mainer with a mullet and a US congressman to 'shotgun' beers at UMaine
ORONO, Maine — Shotgunning beer is often a communal act. For that reason, there's a level of vulnerability involved. Nobody wants to mess it up and be the person whose shirt is covered in beer. That vulnerability increases when you're running for United States Congress and you're shotgunning in...
foxbangor.com
Governor announces new grants
BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
Popular Portland beach saved by Clean Water Act 50 years ago
PORTLAND, Maine — Fifty years ago, the Clean Water Act changed the way we treat our natural resources such as oceans, lakes, rivers, and streams. On Oct. 18, 1972, Congress overrode President Richard Nixon's veto of the act, and it became law. The Clean Water Act established the basic...
Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm
HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
Boothbay region voters to decide if water department can continue adding fluoride
BOOTHBAY, Maine — Anna Christina Rogers is a dog owner and massage therapist, and she is leading the charge to remove fluoride from her town's local water source. Rogers said fluoride is a medication that residents have no choice but to drink. "People should have a choice, and it...
themainewire.com
George Hale: Why aren’t Maine’s newspapers covering Gray-New Gloucester teacher scandal?
Maine Wire EIC Steve Robinson joined WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler show Tuesday morning to talk about Maine Wire’s exclusive reporting on the controversy over a Gray-New Gloucester teacher subjecting an 8th grade student to bizarre political ranting. Gray-New Gloucester Middle School teacher Ann Cook was secretly recorded on tape lecturing a student with brazen, one-sided left-wing ideas, and that recording was provided by parents to The Maine Wire.
Girl, 11, hit by vehicle in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in South Portland on Thursday. It happened while the girl was trying to cross the road at the intersection of Church Street and Broadway, South Portland Police Department spokesperson Robb Couture said in a release. The girl...
Maine implements nationwide initiative to help curb homelessness
MAINE, USA — Across some communities in Maine, it's common to see people and families living without a roof over their heads. It's something the state is working to reduce by joining a national initiative, Built For Zero. Part of the idea is to move to a real-time data...
Maine cabin company featured on reality show settles lead claims
MAINE, USA — The company featured on the cable TV show “Maine Cabin Masters” has settled claims that it violated lead safety and exposure rules on some of its renovations. The settlement reached by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Kennebec Property Services LLC of Manchester resolves...
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
foxbangor.com
Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state
STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
Maine hospitals receive $25M in support of COVID-19 recovery
MAINE, USA — Maine hospitals are receiving $25 million in funds from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services in support of their COVID-19 recovery. The Maine DHHS announced the funds in a news release Thursday, adding it's not only for recovery from the pandemic but to "address ongoing challenges such as workforce recruitment and retention."
Does Alaska's canceled snow crab season impact Maine lobsters?
MAINE, USA — Lobster is synonymous with Maine, but after reading the news that Alaska canceled its snow crab season last week, some people might have questions about the potential impacts on lobsters in the Gulf of Maine. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game canceled the snow crab...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
