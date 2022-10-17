The Vets Roll trip makes it’s return to Beloit Wednesday night after a trip that was three years in the making. Vets Roll President and Co-Founder Mark Finnegan said all the trips are special, but this one is particularly special because of the hiatus and this year they focused on the most senior veterans, with the average age of those taking the trip being just over 81 years old.

BELOIT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO