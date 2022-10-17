Read full article on original website
Hispanic, Latin Georgians split down the middle on party lines, new poll shows
ATLANTA — A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be...
Kemp, Abrams and Hazel's Heated Debate for Georgia Governor 2022
Abrams (D) Kemp (R) and Hazel (I) Sound off in a Heated Debate for GA Governor. Stacey Abrams (D), Brian Kemp (R) & Shane Hazel (I) race for the Governors seat 2022Mitch Leff, Atlanta Press Club.
Both sides pulling out big names to get people to the polls in Georgia
ATLANTA — If you didn’t believe Georgia is now at the center of the political universe, you only have to look at all the big names coming to the state to campaign for both sides. The Secretary of State’s Office said Georgia has already seeing record early voting...
AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections
A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
Georgia 2022 statewide ballot questions explained
ATLANTA - There are four questions on the statewide ballot. Each impacts Georgia in different ways. Two of the questions are on constitutional amendments that were passed by the Georgia Legislature, but require passage by voters. The other two are questions about the granting of statewide property tax exemptions. Both...
Georgia’s 2022 early voting numbers are 35% higher than in 2018
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After only two days of early voting, turnout in Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections has already broken records. According to Georgia Votes, a website that publishes data provided by the secretary of state, 291,740 people have voted in the election as of Oct. 19. Compared to Georgia’s last governor’s race in 2018, that number was 216,018.
Georgia Government 101: What does Georgia’s Secretary of State Do?
The last time Georgians elected a Secretary of State, the position may not have been at the forefront of most resident’s minds. That all changed after the 2020 election. Not only do most voters know exactly what the Secretary of State’s office does, the race has become a major one in state politics.
Watch: Brad Raffensperger and Bee Nguyen spar in Georgia Secretary of State debate
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, incumbent Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger debated his challengers, Democratic State Rep. Bee Nguyen and Libertarian Ted Metz. The debate was moderated by Lisa Rayam, host of Morning Edition at WABE, with panelists Matt Brown (The Washington Post) and Mark Niesse (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution). The...
Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'
With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
Stacey Abrams Outclasses Brian Kemp In Georgia Governor Debate
Stacey Abrams showed a masterful grasp of the issues, unlike her opponent, in the first Georgia governor race debate against Gov. Brian Kemp. The post Stacey Abrams Outclasses Brian Kemp In Georgia Governor Debate appeared first on NewsOne.
Georgia smashes record for early voting
Georgia voters turned out for the first day of early voting in record numbers, with ballots cast already exceeding one-day early voting results in the 2018 midterms. On Monday, 131,318 ballots were cast in-person. In the 2018 midterm elections, 70,849 ballots were cast in-person on the first day of early voting, according to a release from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
Georgians set first day early voting turnout record in biggest test of election overhaul
On Monday, thousands of Georgia voters descended upon early voting sites like the Smyrna Community Center on a record-setting first day of early voting in the high-stakes midterm election looming on Nov. 8. Across Georgia, some voters waited in long lines and the state’s voter registration system crashed multiple times,...
Early Voting: Some Savannah voters kept in line for 2 hours. Here's what officials say to avoid that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thousands of people showed up Monday to vote in Georgia, specifically in Chatham County, setting a new early-voting record, but also causing delays. “We had what I would characterize as historic numbers,” said Colin McRae, chairman for the Chatham County Board of Registrars. He says...
WATCH LIVE AT 7PM: Georgia Gubernatorial Debate
The Atlanta Press Club will host a gubernatorial debate Monday night. You can watch the debate here on WRBL.com via the video player above live at 7 p.m. ET. All qualified candidates have confirmed their participation. They are: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams, and Libertarian Shane Hazel. Donna Lowry, from Georgia Public Broadcasting, will […]
How Have The Georgia Polls Moved Since Herschel Walker's Abortion Controversy?
Two weeks ago, the world learned that Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia who supports a total abortion ban without exceptions, had paid for his pregnant then-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009. (Walker denies this.) At the time, we cautioned that we would need to wait and see how the controversy might affect Walker’s chances of winning the race.
GA candidates take the debate stage in Atlanta, Herschel Walker does not participate
ATLANTA — Candidates for both House and Senate squared off Sunday night in a series of debates hosted by the Atlanta Press Club. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was at those debates as it started with a fiery to-and-fro between Republican incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrat Marcus Flowers.
Office of Senator Raphael Warnock, Georgia business leaders visit boats facilities
Last month Kristin Fulford, Director of Outreach in the office of U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), along with local city councilman Rodrick Smith and South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) Berrien Campus Administrator Richard Huth, visited the Chaparral and Robalo Boats facilities in Nashville, Georgia. Led by Mike Fafard, Senior VP...
More than 100,000 Georgians cast ballots on first day of early voting, smashing record
ATLANTA — Early voting kicked off in Georgia on Monday with the general election only 22 days away. Polls opened at 7 a.m. in many locations across Georgia for early voting, which runs until Friday, Nov. 4. In addition, there are two mandatory days of Saturday voting on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.
Georgians 'blow away' previous turnout record on 1st day of early voting
ATLANTA - Day two of early voting in Georgia hasn't kicked off yet and election officials say voter turnout has already outpaced numbers from the previous midterm election. The Georgia Secretary of State's chief operating officers says more than 125,000 voted on day one of early voting yesterday. In the...
Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say
Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
