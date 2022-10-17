ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
WGAU

AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections

A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 2022 statewide ballot questions explained

ATLANTA - There are four questions on the statewide ballot. Each impacts Georgia in different ways. Two of the questions are on constitutional amendments that were passed by the Georgia Legislature, but require passage by voters. The other two are questions about the granting of statewide property tax exemptions. Both...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia’s 2022 early voting numbers are 35% higher than in 2018

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After only two days of early voting, turnout in Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections has already broken records. According to Georgia Votes, a website that publishes data provided by the secretary of state, 291,740 people have voted in the election as of Oct. 19. Compared to Georgia’s last governor’s race in 2018, that number was 216,018.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Watch: Brad Raffensperger and Bee Nguyen spar in Georgia Secretary of State debate

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, incumbent Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger debated his challengers, Democratic State Rep. Bee Nguyen and Libertarian Ted Metz. The debate was moderated by Lisa Rayam, host of Morning Edition at WABE, with panelists Matt Brown (The Washington Post) and Mark Niesse (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution). The...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'

With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Georgia smashes record for early voting

Georgia voters turned out for the first day of early voting in record numbers, with ballots cast already exceeding one-day early voting results in the 2018 midterms. On Monday, 131,318 ballots were cast in-person. In the 2018 midterm elections, 70,849 ballots were cast in-person on the first day of early voting, according to a release from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

WATCH LIVE AT 7PM: Georgia Gubernatorial Debate

The Atlanta Press Club will host a gubernatorial debate Monday night. You can watch the debate here on WRBL.com via the video player above live at 7 p.m. ET. All qualified candidates have confirmed their participation. They are: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams, and Libertarian Shane Hazel. Donna Lowry, from Georgia Public Broadcasting, will […]
ATLANTA, GA
FiveThirtyEight

How Have The Georgia Polls Moved Since Herschel Walker's Abortion Controversy?

Two weeks ago, the world learned that Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia who supports a total abortion ban without exceptions, had paid for his pregnant then-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009. (Walker denies this.) At the time, we cautioned that we would need to wait and see how the controversy might affect Walker’s chances of winning the race.
GEORGIA STATE
marinebusinessworld.com

Office of Senator Raphael Warnock, Georgia business leaders visit boats facilities

Last month Kristin Fulford, Director of Outreach in the office of U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), along with local city councilman Rodrick Smith and South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) Berrien Campus Administrator Richard Huth, visited the Chaparral and Robalo Boats facilities in Nashville, Georgia. Led by Mike Fafard, Senior VP...
NASHVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgians 'blow away' previous turnout record on 1st day of early voting

ATLANTA - Day two of early voting in Georgia hasn't kicked off yet and election officials say voter turnout has already outpaced numbers from the previous midterm election. The Georgia Secretary of State's chief operating officers says more than 125,000 voted on day one of early voting yesterday. In the...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy