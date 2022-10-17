Samsung teases new features inbound for Good Lock on One UI 5 (Android 13)

What you need to know

Samsung provides a look into new features coming for Good Lock.

Phones that will run Good Lock tailored for One UI 5 will the ability to control detailed camera settings.

Samsung has said One UI 5 is expected to release in the "upcoming weeks."

Samsung has recently teased a bit about what we can expect with Good Lock when it releases with One UI 5.

Samsung posted to the community section of its Korean website about the new coming features of Good Lock. The customization software with features tailored for One UI 5 is said to release around October 24 or 25.

The Korean OEM's planned features to release for Good Lock include a new ability for users and their cameras. The software will provide a way for users to control detailed camera settings. It looks like we'll have to wait and see exactly what this means, as Samsung has not specifically explained this, and all we have are assumptions.

Good Lock is also gaining a function that allows users to share their own settings within the app with friends, as well, which is good news for users that want to emulate a cool setup on someone else's device. Samsung is also looking to include an easier and more fun way of sharing links through Good Lock.

Good Lock's update will also go back and bring some older features up to code. Samsung is looking to improve Quick Star's top bar stopwatch function and status bar date function. It'll also improve upon Nav Star's taskbar button icon change along with gesture hint color/length adjustments. Good Lock's update will enlarge the ClockFace for tablets, as well.

Samsung recently detailed One UI 5 based on Android 13 and also said it should arrive in the "upcoming weeks." With the company's detailed look, we got to peer into some security enhancements as well as how One UI 5 will provide users with an experience that is completely personal to them.

Since we're gaining an additional look now at some coming Good Lock features, perhaps a full stable release of One UI 5 is rather soon.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be among the first Samsung phones to receive stable One UI 5 based on Android 13. It will receive new software features with the update to enhance the already impressive set of specs.