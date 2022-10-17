There are so many things I want to say about that incredible win last night in game 5 of the ALDS. Everything came together perfectly for the Yankees. They got the start they needed from Nasty Nestor, who truly achieved ace status, just one game after Cole showed the world why he is an ace as well. (Don't @ me Cole haters. We will not entertain any assertion that Cole is not an ace on this thread after his performance in Game 4.) The bullpen locked it down. Those slap hitting shit goblins finally ran out of luck on offense as their lack of power proved to be fatal. We even got to enjoy the fans (and some players) giving Naylor the business with that whole rock the baby thing, which was AWESOME.

22 HOURS AGO