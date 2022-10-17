ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout

The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball knew exactly what they were doing during Game Five and their weather delay. It was clear that a storm was heading through the area – anyone with a weather app could have seen that. But the Yankees did not appear worried, opening the gates as they did at 5:00 PM. Eventually, at 6:20 PM, they announced that the game, slated to begin at 7:00 PM, would be delayed and more information would be coming soon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
True Blue LA

ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today

The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
Cleveland.com

Terry Francona on Guardians’ 2022 postseason run: ‘This needs to be a starting place for us’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
OHIO STATE
Pinstripe Alley

The Astros’ bullpen will be the Yankees’ toughest challenge yet

When you think about the Astros, there are certain stars that come to mind — Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, the guys that jump off the page. Each of them are a tough assignment for the ALCS, but the great underdiscussed force in this series is the strength of Houston’s bullpen. We’re all rightfully concerned about what Verlander or Framber Valdez will do in their starts, but the series may hinge on what happens when those guys are taken out of the game.
HOUSTON, TX
Pinstripe Alley

Torre’s Yankees versus Boone’s Yankees

C - J.Posada. DH - D. Strawberry, (‘96, ‘98) R. Sierra, (‘96, ‘98) C. Fielder, (‘96, ‘98) R. Rivera, (‘96, ‘98) C. Davis (‘99), D. Justice (2000), J. Conseco (2000). Pitchers. 1996 - A. Pettitte, D. Cone, G. Lloyd, D. Gooden,...
Pinstripe Alley

The Final Word on Giancarlo Stanton

There are so many things I want to say about that incredible win last night in game 5 of the ALDS. Everything came together perfectly for the Yankees. They got the start they needed from Nasty Nestor, who truly achieved ace status, just one game after Cole showed the world why he is an ace as well. (Don't @ me Cole haters. We will not entertain any assertion that Cole is not an ace on this thread after his performance in Game 4.) The bullpen locked it down. Those slap hitting shit goblins finally ran out of luck on offense as their lack of power proved to be fatal. We even got to enjoy the fans (and some players) giving Naylor the business with that whole rock the baby thing, which was AWESOME.
Pinstripe Alley

Boone and Schmidt

Game 3 Yankees versus Cleveland bottom of 9th inning. Yankees leading 5 to 3. Boone brings in Clarke Schmidt to pitch. Yankees loose game 3 by a score of 6 to 5. Game 1 Yankees versus Houston bottom of 5th inning. Score tied. Boone brings in Clarke Schmidt to pitch. Schmidt barely escapes further damage with inning ending double play. Boone sends Schmidt back to pitch the bottom of 6th inning. Houston hits 2 home runs off Schmidt. Houston leads 3 to 1.

