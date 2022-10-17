Read full article on original website
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
Yardbarker
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms
For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
David Ortiz drops controversial Aaron Judge take that will infuriate Yankees fans
New York Yankees fans are not fond of thinking about Aaron Judge leaving the team this offseason. Unfortunately, that reality may soon be upon them. David Ortiz dropped the name of a team that he thinks would be great for the Yankees’ superstar. In a conversation with Pat Ragazzo...
Chicago Cubs may open offseason with shocking free agent signing
For the first time since the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish in 2018, the team is expected to swim in the deep of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters at the end of the season that the team...
Chicago Cubs: 3 big starting pitching trade targets to bolster the rotation
Everyone – and I mean everyone – is focused on the Cubs and every conceivable free agent signing Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins might try to pull off this winter. But Chicago isn’t going to address every roster need via signing and we shouldn’t lose sight of the trade market.
New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout
The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball knew exactly what they were doing during Game Five and their weather delay. It was clear that a storm was heading through the area – anyone with a weather app could have seen that. But the Yankees did not appear worried, opening the gates as they did at 5:00 PM. Eventually, at 6:20 PM, they announced that the game, slated to begin at 7:00 PM, would be delayed and more information would be coming soon.
Fans Are Furious At Major League Baseball Over Tonight's Postponement
After hours of deliberation, MLB postponed Monday's ALDS Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians to Tuesday afternoon. MLB delayed the game, initially scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m. ET, without providing any further updates on when the game may take place. The league didn't announce the postponement until 9:37 p.m.
Aaron Boone’s nonsensical Clarke Schmidt decision dooms Yankees yet again
When has Clarke Schmidt delivered for the New York Yankees in a tight situation? It’s simply never happened. And it’s not a knock on him. The combination of Schmidt and late-game or high-stress relief appearances is just one that doesn’t work. But manager Aaron Boone doesn’t read...
WTOL-TV
Cleveland Guardians' playoff ride ends with 5-1 loss to New York Yankees in Game 5 of ALDS
THE BRONX, N.Y. — The Guardians' magic carpet ride has come to an end. Some will say they were just out of gas, others will point to some questionable decisions. Still others will claim the moment was "just to big for them." Regardless, Cleveland has been eliminated from the...
Cleveland blows chance to challenge call on instant replay in Game 5
The Cleveland Guardians blew an opportunity to challenge a call during Game 5 of their ALDS with the New York Yankees. Andres Gimenez was batting with two outs in the top of the fourth inning and his team down 4-1 on Tuesday. He grounded a ball to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and there was a race to first.
Francesa Blasts Bob Costas For Calls In Yankees-Guardians Series
The iconic play-by-play man’s talkative style has been the subject of ridicule throughout the ALDS.
True Blue LA
ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today
The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
Cubs Expected to Sign Three Top International Prospects
The Chicago Cubs are the presumed favorite to land three of MLB Pipeline's top 50 International Free Agents in 2023.
Joe Maddon on Ozzie Guillen not being a White Sox managerial candidate: 'Wisdom and experience are no longer desired'
Former Cubs manager Joe Maddon had a blunt response when asked why he believes former World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillen isn’t a current candidate for the White Sox’s managerial opening.
Sports World Reacts To Cleveland Guardians Hotel News
The Cleveland Guardians faced some adversity going into Game 5 of the ALDS. According to ESPN's Eduardo Perez, the team had to check out of its hotel and bring its bags to Yankee Stadium, not knowing if they were going to Houston or back to Cleveland depending on the result.
Terry Francona on Guardians’ 2022 postseason run: ‘This needs to be a starting place for us’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
Pinstripe Alley
The Astros’ bullpen will be the Yankees’ toughest challenge yet
When you think about the Astros, there are certain stars that come to mind — Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, the guys that jump off the page. Each of them are a tough assignment for the ALCS, but the great underdiscussed force in this series is the strength of Houston’s bullpen. We’re all rightfully concerned about what Verlander or Framber Valdez will do in their starts, but the series may hinge on what happens when those guys are taken out of the game.
Pinstripe Alley
Torre’s Yankees versus Boone’s Yankees
C - J.Posada. DH - D. Strawberry, (‘96, ‘98) R. Sierra, (‘96, ‘98) C. Fielder, (‘96, ‘98) R. Rivera, (‘96, ‘98) C. Davis (‘99), D. Justice (2000), J. Conseco (2000). Pitchers. 1996 - A. Pettitte, D. Cone, G. Lloyd, D. Gooden,...
Pinstripe Alley
The Final Word on Giancarlo Stanton
There are so many things I want to say about that incredible win last night in game 5 of the ALDS. Everything came together perfectly for the Yankees. They got the start they needed from Nasty Nestor, who truly achieved ace status, just one game after Cole showed the world why he is an ace as well. (Don't @ me Cole haters. We will not entertain any assertion that Cole is not an ace on this thread after his performance in Game 4.) The bullpen locked it down. Those slap hitting shit goblins finally ran out of luck on offense as their lack of power proved to be fatal. We even got to enjoy the fans (and some players) giving Naylor the business with that whole rock the baby thing, which was AWESOME.
Pinstripe Alley
Boone and Schmidt
Game 3 Yankees versus Cleveland bottom of 9th inning. Yankees leading 5 to 3. Boone brings in Clarke Schmidt to pitch. Yankees loose game 3 by a score of 6 to 5. Game 1 Yankees versus Houston bottom of 5th inning. Score tied. Boone brings in Clarke Schmidt to pitch. Schmidt barely escapes further damage with inning ending double play. Boone sends Schmidt back to pitch the bottom of 6th inning. Houston hits 2 home runs off Schmidt. Houston leads 3 to 1.
