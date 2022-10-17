ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, MI

New Report Shows Increase in Outdoor Activities, Visitors to State Parks

By Joseph Boulter
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RktSG_0iclDPLM00

A new report shows more people are getting out and enjoying outdoor activities.

The outdoor foundation says since 2020, the number of people who tried a new outdoor activity jumped 25%. It also showed more than half of all Americans participated in outdoor activities in 2021 and 164 million nationwide last year.

The nature conservancy is using the numbers to encourage the state to approve a one-time appropriation to the State Park Endowment fund. Otsego County Parks and Recreation says they are one of the many areas seeing more visitors.

“It’s important to just be outside and to be long the water, or any kind of water sports like kayaking or fishing and the county park is a beautiful spot to do that,” Keri Swantek, Otsego County Parks and Recreation monitor, says. “So it’s just a good time to get outdoors and be with family and friends.”

The state says the continued rise in people getting outside shows the need to invest in Michigan’s parks and outdoor spaces.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Northern Michigan From Above: Summer Recap

For this week’s Northern Michigan from Above, chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson takes us to a few different locations across Northern Michigan for a little reminder of the summer weather.
9&10 News

Two Michigan Ski Resorts Named Best In the Nation

U.S. News ranked their list for the 22 best ski resorts in the U.S. in 2022 to 2023, and Crystal Mountain and Boyne Mountain made the list for the Midwest region. “It’s very, very exciting to be highlighted on such a big list. And yeah, top 22 in the nation and top three in the Midwest, which is super exciting. And it just goes to show that, you know, Midwest skiing is should really be on the map. I mean, we have a lot to offer that’s different than those you know, giant peaks and mountains out west,” Brittany Buti, who works Public Relations at Crystal Mountain, says.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage

Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Budget Surplus Could Help Fully Fund Michigan State Parks

The Nature Conservancy in Michigan is calling on the legislature to make a $500 million investment in our state’s parks and outdoor spaces. According to the latest report, more than half of American adults and kids participated in outdoor activities last year. The number of people trying an outdoor activity for the first time has also increased by 25% since 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Traverse City Area Schools Collaborates with Local Law Enforcement for Patriot Game Friday Night

The stands of Thirlby Field will be filled come Friday night as the TC West Titans take on the TC Central Trojans for the 11th annual patriot game. “On average, we see about 10,000 individuals and hopefully the weather will improve as we’ve seen over the last couple of days and hopefully it will be a little bit warmer and we’ll see those numbers again,” Ginger Smith, Executive Direcotr of Marketing and Communications for Traverse City Area Public Schools, said.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WLUC

US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescued a crew member from a lake freighter in Lake Superior Friday. According to a Facebook post from the Coast Guard, a crew from the USCG Air Station Traverse City “endured snow and rain while crossing the Upper Peninsula to conduct a medical evacuation of a crew member aboard a laker in Lake Superior” on Oct. 14.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Bobcats Are Being Spotted In Lower Michigan, Are They A Threat?

Bobcats are being spotted more and more in lower Michigan, but do they pose any threat?. One of my hobbies is setting up trail cameras to watch deer from June all the way to the end of January. I like to watch the deer horns grow, plus monitor the deer in my area to know which deer to harvest and which deer to let grow longer.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy