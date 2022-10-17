New Report Shows Increase in Outdoor Activities, Visitors to State Parks

A new report shows more people are getting out and enjoying outdoor activities.

The outdoor foundation says since 2020, the number of people who tried a new outdoor activity jumped 25%. It also showed more than half of all Americans participated in outdoor activities in 2021 and 164 million nationwide last year.

The nature conservancy is using the numbers to encourage the state to approve a one-time appropriation to the State Park Endowment fund. Otsego County Parks and Recreation says they are one of the many areas seeing more visitors.

“It’s important to just be outside and to be long the water, or any kind of water sports like kayaking or fishing and the county park is a beautiful spot to do that,” Keri Swantek, Otsego County Parks and Recreation monitor, says. “So it’s just a good time to get outdoors and be with family and friends.”

The state says the continued rise in people getting outside shows the need to invest in Michigan’s parks and outdoor spaces.