The Utah Jazz now have a bunch of pick swaps. Are they even worth much?
The Ringer’s Zach Kram delved into the value of NBA draft pick swaps, of which Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz have three after trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet Before Cavs-Raptors Game
Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet before the Cleveland Cavaliers faced off with the Toronto Raptors.
How Twitter reacted to the Utah Jazz’s incredible season opening first half
The Utah Jazz led the Denver Nuggets by 22 after the first half at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City
247Sports
Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans
Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
Walker Kessler has record-setting NBA debut for Jazz
Former Auburn standout Walker Kessler started his NBA career on Wednesday night by doing something no other Utah Jazz rookie had ever done. In Utah’s 123-102 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Kessler became the first first-year player to reach double figures in points and rebounds in the Jazz’s season-opening game.
‘That very well could have cost us the game’: Pac-12 officials’ clock issue vexes Kyle Whittingham
The final seconds of the Utah Utes-USC Trojans game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City certainly didn’t help the perception of Pac-12 referees
What several Utes said following the victory over USC
Notable quotes from several Utah Utes following the victory over USC.
Jazz vs. Nuggets: 4 Things to Look For
The Utah Jazz are finally playing for keeps.
NBA Fans Argue About Which Point Guard They Would Want In Their Prime: "Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Or John Wall?"
The 2010s gave us some amazing point guards, but who among Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, and John Wall would be picked as the best?
Hawks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Trae Young
The Atlanta Hawks are entering the 2022-23 NBA season full of expectations. After surprising the world in 2021 with an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, the team failed to replicate its feat in 2022. Last season, Atlanta barely made the playoffs, winning twice in the play-in tournament after a 43-39 record....
“I guess I’ll wait”: Jazz fans ready for rebuild
We are one day away from the Utah Jazz home opener when the Denver Nuggets come to town. With a rebuild on the way and new players on the team, fans are anxious to see how they perform. ABC4 spent hours talking to fans to hear how they feel.
Ilaisa Tuiaki apologizes for replying to heckling fan, but his boss staying mum on role changes
BYU football: Monday included an apology from BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki for an angry reply to a heckling fan, but nothing solid on role or playcalling changes in program have been made
Rockets vs. Hawks Game 1 Notebook: Stephen Silas Feeling Encouraged Despite Loss
Despite the Houston Rockets losing their first game of the season to the Hawks, coach Stephen Silas left Atlanta feeling encouraged.
Vanderbilt extends men's coach Jerry Stackhouse's contract
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores’ head coach. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday, crediting how the program has gone in the right direction in Stackhouse’s first three seasons. The Southeastern Conference’s only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension. “Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt,” Lee said in a statement. “I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.” The two-time NBA All-Star and 18-year NBA veteran took over a program in 2019 that had just gone went winless in the SEC. Stackhouse had been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and spent two years coaching the Toronto Raptors’ G League team, winning the 2016 championship.
Knicks vs. Grizzlies: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies are one of the more intriguing matchups in the first full slate of the 2022-23 NBA season. New York is looking to turn things around after a disappointing second season under Tom Thibodeau following a playoff appearance in his first season. The Grizzlies...
