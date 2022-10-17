Read full article on original website
Venezuelans still crossing South Texas border in large groups despite new rules
The mass migration of Venezuelan asylum seekers crossing from northern Mexico into South Texas doesn't appear to be stopping despite new rules by the Biden administration to expel the majority of them back to Mexico. Border Report took a fou
Third migrant shelter opens to help Venezuelans expelled to Matamoros, Mexico
A third migrant shelter has been opened by a Mexican faith-based nonprofit organization to help migrants, including Venezuelans, who have been sent back to Matamoros, Mexico, as they wait to try to claim asylum in South Texas. Some migrants staged a protest that closed an international bridge to Brownsville, Texas.
Washington Examiner
Texas police find 84 illegal immigrants in truck after tip from 'concerned citizen'
A tip from a resident led police in South Texas to 84 illegal immigrants shortly after they were smuggled into the United States from Mexico. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra's deputies responded Thursday to the call of a "concerned citizen" who reported suspicious activity in the Rio Grande Valley. "A...
Mexican Fatally Shot at ‘Point-Blank Range’ to the Head in Border Patrol Custody
A Mexican citizen was fatally shot in the head at point-blank range on Tuesday while being detained in a U.S. Border Patrol Station in Texas, according to information obtained by VICE World News. The man suffered from two gunshot wounds at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso, according...
Woman tells CNN she witnessed a rape during her migration journey
CNN’s Rosa Flores speaks to migrants after their arrival in El Paso, Texas, where there’s been an uptick in border crossings.
News Channel 25
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught
WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
The funeral home can't cope, so a Texas sheriff is storing bodies of migrants who died crossing the border in a refrigerated container, he says
The bodies of migrants who died trying to cross the US-Mexico border are being kept in a refrigerated container near the Rio Grande because the local funeral home can longer store them, a Texas sheriff says.
US government tells Arizona to remove border containers
PHOENIX (AP) — The federal government is demanding the state remove double-stacked shipping containers placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law. The Cocopah Indian Tribe in southwestern Arizona welcomed the call to take down the containers in the latest rift between the Biden administration and Republican-led border states over how to prevent illegal border crossings. The Bureau of Reclamation also demanded in last week’s letter that no new containers be placed. It said the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts that have been awarded and two more still pending to fill border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma, Arizona, area. “The unauthorized placement of those containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is a trespass against the United States,” the letter states. “That trespass is harming federal lands and resources and impeding Reclamation’s ability to perform its mission.”
Venezuelan says new DHS enforcement will deter Venezuelans from trying to cross
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hundreds of migrants could be seen waiting to be processed by border patrol at the El Paso border the day after the Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that Venezuelans who cross between the ports of entry would be sent back to Mexico. A man from Venezuela who crossed […]
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
What we know about the Trump rally in Robstown: Gun show on schedule for same day at fairgrounds
Donald Trump is coming to South Texas for a rally on Saturday, just days before early voting starts in the midterm elections. In an advisory, Trump said he is holding the rally to "advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters" and highlight candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking a third term in...
Texas human trafficking crash leaves two migrants dead, a dozen others injured
The Texas Department of Public Safety said that suspected human trafficker crashed during a police chase in South Texas, leaving two migrants dead.
Hundreds of signatures, letters delivered to Border Patrol against wall through Friendship Park
The group, Friends of Friendship Park, has spoken out against the two-planned 30-foot border walls along the U.S.-Mexico border in Imperial Beach that they fear would eliminate Friendship Park.
Suspected cartel attack leaves police chief, 5 officers dead in Zacatecas
Mexican authorities say they are sending soldiers and additional police officers to a town in the state of Zacatecas where six municipal policemen were shot dead Wednesday in broad daylight.
Moment rival Mexican drug cartels have daylight firefight just miles from valuable people and drug smuggling route near the Texas border they are trying to control
This is the moment that members of two rival Mexican drug cartels opened fire on each other miles from the US Mexico border. Footage taken near Ciudad Miguel Aleman shows at least four cars involved in the gunfight using 50. cal machine guns mounted on trucks. The Mexican border city...
UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
Arizona Border Patrol agents discover 9 illegal immigrants hiding inside cattle trailer
U.S. Border Patrol Agents in Arizona discovered nine illegal immigrants hidden inside an enclosed space within a cattle trailer near the Mexico border over the weekend. The discovery came during a traffic stop near Nogales, Arizona around 1 a.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a press release.
‘Bandit duo’ preying on migrants crossing into South Texas, CBP warns
U.S. Customs and Border Protection are warning migrants not to try to cross the South Texas border from Mexico because they could be robbed, assaulted or drown.
Texas troopers apprehend 15 illegal immigrants seen on video fleeing work truck
More than a dozen illegal immigrants were arrested last week after they crossed the border and later fled from Texas authorities while in a work truck.
