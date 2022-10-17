ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

UNT faculty and students rack up Fulbright awards for the 2022-23 year

University of North Texas professor Andrew Torget talks in front of a class in 2018, several hours into his attempt to set a world record for longest history lecture. Torget has earned a Fulbright Scholar Award.

University of North Texas faculty members and students earned Fulbright Program awards for the 2022-23 cycle.

A single UNT faculty member won a Fulbright Scholar Award for this academic year. Andrew Torget, an associate professor of history in the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, will travel to Germany next spring, where he'll teach at the University of Bremen and further his research on German migration to Texas using the German Emigration Archives.

