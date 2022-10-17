ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
intheknow.com

This sweet bus named Honey has been converted into a whimsical tiny home

When it comes to making the most out of a small space, it doesn’t get much sweeter than Scott and Ashley Mason’s (@thehivedrive) school bus home they call Honey. No amount of the 36 square (or honeycomb) footage goes wasted in this buzzing mobile home. On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their charming beehive on wheels.
goodmorningamerica.com

Step into fall with home decor for your kitchen, porch and more

With the turn of the season, it's now the time to unpack all of those fall-themed home decor pieces that have been boxed away since last year. That means all of the plaid blankets, fall pillows, candles, and, of course, Halloween accessories you need to celebrate the holiday in style.
NBC San Diego

Big Bargains Will Dominate the Holiday Season, But Shoppers May Not Be Sold

Shoppers will see more items on sale this holiday season compared with the past two years. Computers, electronics and toys are all expected to hit the deepest discounting levels since Adobe Analytics started tracking figures in 2017. Already, Walmart, Target and Amazon have had early holiday sales. Grocery and energy...
Robb Report

The 35 Best Gifts for the Music Lover in Your Life

The minute differences between a MP3 and a WAV file may pass detection from even a trained audio engineer’s ear, but the quality of your speakers will always remain a true constant. Anyone can hear when the music distorts, clips or lacks bass entirely—and if you’re a true audiophile and music lover, anything but the best experience may as well be silence. Put your iPhone in as many bowls as you want, because that little thing is never going to sound as good as true audio quality. A good pair of headphones or speakers doesn’t always mean that they’re expensive—we’ve found...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Fresh Paint Takes This Kitchen from Cookie-Cutter to Custom in a $500 Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, if you’re looking to make major change in the kitchen without spending major money or doing any major heavy-lifting, paint is the answer. Painting your cabinets can make appliances and counters and floors look completely new again, as was the case for Shweta Pathak’s (@houseofsuris) kitchen.
Interesting Engineering

8 ways to spruce up your living room with tech decor

Tech decor is an exciting trend that has been gaining momentum in the past few years. It's a way to decorate your home with the latest technology while still keeping the space clean and uncluttered. It allows people to create a modern atmosphere for their homes and make them more up-to-date.

