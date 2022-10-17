Read full article on original website
Lebanon student arrested for “joke” threat made against Western Boone Schools
Kenneth Getch is in the Boone County Jail without bond for a threat he called a joke, according to court documents.
Woman arrested after taking non-custodial child out of state
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman has been arrested in Florida after police say she left the state with a child that she lost custody of. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest comes after deputies responded to a Pendleton home on a report of a missing child. The child’s father said Ashley Laing had not given him the 3-year-old child and was in violation of a recent custody order providing him with full custody.
This is the top-rated fast food in Indiana
A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast-food chains in every state. For Indiana, Chick-Fil-A was number one.
Camden man killed in motorcycle crash in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – A Camden, Indiana man died Friday evening when his motorcycle crashed on State Road 25 near Delphi, Indiana. State Police say 52-year-old Jerry Spegal was riding riding northbound on the Hoosier Heartland Highway around 5 p.m. when for an unknown reason lost control of the motorcycle. Spegal was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
Two Indy families seek answers following pair of unsolved murders from October 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — For the third year in a row, October has been a violent month in Indianapolis. With 34 homicides in 31 days, last October was the deadliest month in the history of the city. Unfortunately, one year later more than half of those cases remains unsolved. Sitting inside...
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation. the Indiana State Police said the investigation began in May 2022 after a detective got a tip from the Howard County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services that a 12-year-old girl was possibly molested.
Hancock Co. officials share message amid recent incidents involving guns, BB guns
Authorities in Hancock County are taking a strong stand amid recent incidents involving guns and realistic-looking BB guns.
‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.”. Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after...
Felony charges filed against accused drug dealer in Bloomington following deadly fentanyl overdose
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Felony charges are filed this week against an accused drug dealer in Bloomington following a deadly fentanyl-related overdose. The criminal charges were filed two years and one week after a 24-year-old man died from an overdose at an apartment building on north Walnut. In October...
High School Football: Sectionals First Round
Alexa Ross has sectional scores and highlights from across central Indiana.
Anderson man wanted in connection to Oct. 9 murder
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have named a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old man. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old David L. Jones Jr. of Anderson. He’s wanted for his role in the death of Tyreke Love (23) on October 9. Police say...
Zionsville man, BBB warn consumers against puppy scams
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A Zionsville man says he lost a thousand bucks for a puppy that never arrived. The Local Better Business Bureau said this is not a new problem. “This one was like I’m good; I’m happy here,” Grant Jenkins said while holding his son Liam’s new puppy.
Indiana Attorney General calls EPA policy ‘unlawful,’ warns against ‘California wokeism’
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is speaking out against a new clean-air policy, calling it “unlawful” while warning against “California wokeism.”. AG Rokita filed a brief on Thursday asking a US appeals court to invalidate a part of a new Clean Air Act from the Environmental Protection Agency.
Madison County police departments installing license plate reader cameras
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — By the end of 2022, there will be nearly 40 license plate reading cameras spread across Madison County. On Thursday, Anderson Police Chief Michael Lee announced that his department would be installing 21 Flock cameras across the city. The cameras snap pictures of vehicles as...
Pendleton man faces charge after crash that killed Lyft passenger
INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces a charge after a crash on the city’s near north side that left a Lyft passenger who was heading home after a night at the bar dead in September. The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on September 29 at the intersection of East 24th and North Delaware Streets.
Cause of death pending after man found inside burned car in Kroger parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS – Several questions remain unanswered after a man was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the individual as 60-year-old John Douglas Gray and said the “cause and manner” of his death are pending. Indianapolis firefighters...
Court docs: ‘Scared’ Boone County man led police on chaotic chase that ended with his pickup truck on fire in a cornfield
JAMESTOWN, Ind. – The chase ended with a pickup truck catching fire in a cornfield. It wound through curvy roads, yards and fields. The driver told police he was “scared” because he was driving on a suspended license and tried to get away. Jamestown police arrested 19-year-old...
IU study shows certain sports are better for athletes’ bone health
INDIANAPOLIS – A new study by Indiana University researchers focuses on how certain sports impact an athlete’s bone health. The study found that some sports are better for young players’ bones and can help prevent bone-related injuries as they get older. The research found that sports like basketball or soccer are better for bone health than just running alone.
‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Zionsville school board who stated that “all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.”. Dr. Matt Keefer, who states...
“It’s insanity”, frustrating waits outside Social Security office suddenly end after CBS4 questions
INDIANAPOLIS – “It’s insanity.” Stephanie Curbeaux was fed up. She was cold from spending the better part of two hours on Wednesday morning standing in a line outside the Social Security office in northwest Indianapolis. The temperature was in the mid-30s. But Curbeaux stood there, needing to get her name changed with the agency.
