Indiana State

cbs4indy.com

Lebanon student arrested for “joke” threat made against Western Boone Schools

Kenneth Getch is in the Boone County Jail without bond for a threat he called a joke, according to court documents.
LEBANON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman arrested after taking non-custodial child out of state

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman has been arrested in Florida after police say she left the state with a child that she lost custody of. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest comes after deputies responded to a Pendleton home on a report of a missing child. The child’s father said Ashley Laing had not given him the 3-year-old child and was in violation of a recent custody order providing him with full custody.
PENDLETON, IN
cbs4indy.com

This is the top-rated fast food in Indiana

(CBS4) They call it fast food for a reason. It’s an easy stop on the way home or during your short lunch break. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast-food chains in every state. For Indiana, Chick-Fil-A was number one. KTLA reports researchers determined the rankings by...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Camden man killed in motorcycle crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – A Camden, Indiana man died Friday evening when his motorcycle crashed on State Road 25 near Delphi, Indiana. State Police say 52-year-old Jerry Spegal was riding riding northbound on the Hoosier Heartland Highway around 5 p.m. when for an unknown reason lost control of the motorcycle. Spegal was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation. the Indiana State Police said the investigation began in May 2022 after a detective got a tip from the Howard County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services that a 12-year-old girl was possibly molested.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Hancock Co. officials share message amid recent incidents involving guns, BB guns

Authorities in Hancock County are taking a strong stand amid recent incidents involving guns and realistic-looking BB guns.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: Sectionals First Round

Alexa Ross has sectional scores and highlights from across central Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Anderson man wanted in connection to Oct. 9 murder

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have named a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old man. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old David L. Jones Jr. of Anderson. He’s wanted for his role in the death of Tyreke Love (23) on October 9. Police say...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Zionsville man, BBB warn consumers against puppy scams

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A Zionsville man says he lost a thousand bucks for a puppy that never arrived. The Local Better Business Bureau said this is not a new problem. “This one was like I’m good; I’m happy here,” Grant Jenkins said while holding his son Liam’s new puppy.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Pendleton man faces charge after crash that killed Lyft passenger

INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces a charge after a crash on the city’s near north side that left a Lyft passenger who was heading home after a night at the bar dead in September. The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on September 29 at the intersection of East 24th and North Delaware Streets.
PENDLETON, IN
cbs4indy.com

IU study shows certain sports are better for athletes’ bone health

INDIANAPOLIS – A new study by Indiana University researchers focuses on how certain sports impact an athlete’s bone health. The study found that some sports are better for young players’ bones and can help prevent bone-related injuries as they get older. The research found that sports like basketball or soccer are better for bone health than just running alone.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

