MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman has been arrested in Florida after police say she left the state with a child that she lost custody of. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest comes after deputies responded to a Pendleton home on a report of a missing child. The child’s father said Ashley Laing had not given him the 3-year-old child and was in violation of a recent custody order providing him with full custody.

PENDLETON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO