Read full article on original website
Related
Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady took an unexpected and very mysterious leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of camp. It was later revealed that Brady’s hiatus may have had something to do with marital problems at home as rumors about a possible divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen emerged. If you really […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Trade for Rams RB Cam Akers: Help for Rookie Kenneth Walker III?
Six games into the season and the Seattle Seahawks sit at 3-3, firmly entrenching them in both the NFC West race, but the broader NFC playoff picture as well. While they very well could fall off over the rest of the season, for now they're legitimate playoff contenders. As is...
NFL
Rams HC Sean McVay confirms Cam Akers trade talks: 'There's probably a move that will be made'
Cam Akers' days with the Los Angeles Rams could well be coming to a close soon. Though Rams head coach Sean McVay said he would never rule out Akers staying with the club, he confirmed that the team is engaged in talks to trade the running back. "As of right...
Wichita Eagle
Loss to Bills ‘Really Stings’ Says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce
Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
Wichita Eagle
Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens
The NFL Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away and teams around the league are exploring their options on the market and in free agency roughly a quarter of the way through the season. In a contract year for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get...
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates ‘Leaning On’ RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott
Despite their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys still have plenty to be happy about. Dallas has somehow managed to start the season 4-2 after losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken hand in Week 1. The Dallas defense and backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
Rams’ Cam Akers trade rumors get nod of approval from Sean McVay
It appears as if Cam Akers’ tenure with the Los Angeles Rams is approaching its end, and fast. The Rams running back has been the subject of trade rumors during the past week, and those reports were confirmed on Monday by head coach Sean McVay. Via Gilbert Manzano, McVay confirmed that the Rams would be looking to move on from Akers, suggesting the team wants to “help him look for a fresh new start.”
Wichita Eagle
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers is the gift that keeps on giving. After having a difficult previous two games in which he went a combined 21 of 44 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mariota turned in his most efficient performance to date in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over San Francisco, finishing 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground.
Wichita Eagle
Chargers Injury Roundup: Updates on K Dustin Hopkins, WR Keenan Allen, RB Joshua Kelley and TE Donald Parham Jr.
The Chargers defeated the Broncos 19-16 on Monday Night Football in Week 6, but it didn’t come without experiencing a few more injuries. Kicker Dustin Hopkins injured his hamstring early in the second quarter following an extra point attempt, but gutted through his remaining four field goal kicks for the rest of the contest.
Wichita Eagle
Jared Goff Eagerly Awaiting Debut of WR Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions' offense has been hampered with injuries throughout the opening weeks of the 2022 season. Wide receivers DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D’Andre Swift have each missed at least one game with an injury, leaving quarterback Jared Goff to adjust to the options that are available.
Wichita Eagle
Bears Shopping All-Pro Robert Quinn Ahead of Trade Deadline, per Report
Robert Quinn’s days are reportedly numbered in a Chicago uniform. Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post reported that multiple NFL executives spoke on the condition of anonymity that the veteran pass rusher will be “shopped around” during the NFL’s trade deadline, which is Nov. 1 by 4 p.m. ET.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Rookie Sensation Tariq Woolen Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Thriving ever since his arrival at the VMAC for the start of Seahawks rookie minicamp and never looking back, the immediate ascendance of cornerback Tariq Woolen towards stardom has been one of the franchise's most surprising developments. A fifth-round pick out of UTSA, Woolen wasted little time impressing coach Pete...
Wichita Eagle
D’Andre Swift ‘Pushing’ Toward Return against Dallas Cowboys
D'Andre Swift is working his way back from both shoulder and ankles injuries suffered at the start of the 2022 NFL season. When asked Wednesday if he would play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit's third-year running back expressed, "I'm pushing towards that. Like I said, I'm taking it day-by-day."
Wichita Eagle
Should the Jaguars Get In on the Panthers’ Fire Sale After Matt Rhule’s Firing?
Seemingly every season and offseason, one team accepts defeat enough to the extent that they start believing the mantra of "everything must go." The Jaguars were that team after the 2019 season. Now, that team is the Carolina Panthers, who are seemingly open for business following the firing of Matt Rhule last week. Carolina has already traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals as they prepare to hit the reset button and begin their rebuild.
Wichita Eagle
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against Tampa Bay
This has not been the start to the season that either team had envisioned but the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an opportunity to get back on track with a divisional win this Sunday. Trade rumors and injuries have been the main topic of discussion around the Panthers...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs are getting played differently without Tyreek Hill — whether it’s working or not
Last season, a central storyline for the Kansas City Chiefs was quarterback Patrick Mahomes adjusting to two-deep-safety defensive looks. The thought process behind that wasn’t complicated: The Chiefs had proven they could chuck the ball deep to receiver Tyreek Hill, so it made more sense for defenses to force Mahomes into shorter throws while hoping — somewhere along the line — Kansas City might make a mistake on a long drive.
Wichita Eagle
A Look at Browns Running Back Nick Chubb Vs. the Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing yards rushing but has mixed results against the Ravens. In some games, he’s run amok for more than 100 yards, and other times Baltimore has shut him down. "The thing about Nick Chubb is his downhill just...
Wichita Eagle
New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals Best Bets, Odds & Picks
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s a Week 7 make-or-break matchup on Thursday Night Football, as Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals host Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints.
Wichita Eagle
Will Chiefs’ Trent McDuffie, Willie Gay play vs. 49ers Sunday? ‘We’ll see how it goes’
The Trent McDuffie Watch continues ahead of the Chiefs’ Sunday afternoon game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said McDuffie would practice Wednesday but stopped short of saying the team would activate him from injured reserve before Sunday’s game. “We’ll just...
Comments / 0