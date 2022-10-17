Read full article on original website
Yankees fans take the streets and aim f-bombs at Jose Altuve (Video)
Yankees fans took to the streets after beating the Guardians in Game 5, and had some fun at Jose Altuve’s expense before the Astros series. The sign-stealing scandal continues to cast a shadow on the Astros success, even five years later. While several members of that 2017 team have since come out and defended Jose Altuve, stating that the All-Star second baseman was vehemently against their cheating system, he will always be associated with that tainted World Series trophy.
Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees advance to ALCS
Auburn’s lone representative in the Major League Baseball postseason advances to the next round. Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all Game Five of the American League Division Series. Behind a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Yankees were able to take care of the Guardians, winning 5-1 to win the series.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
VIDEO: Yankees Fans Chant “We Want Houston” Outside Yankee Stadium
Be careful what you ask for, Yankees fans…
True Blue LA
ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today
The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
WTOL-TV
Cleveland Guardians' playoff ride ends with 5-1 loss to New York Yankees in Game 5 of ALDS
THE BRONX, N.Y. — The Guardians' magic carpet ride has come to an end. Some will say they were just out of gas, others will point to some questionable decisions. Still others will claim the moment was "just to big for them." Regardless, Cleveland has been eliminated from the...
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton homer, Yankees eliminate Guardians to advance to ALCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton each homer for New York in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the ALDS to beat Cleveland.
Ready for round 2? Expect another night of crowds and closures for ALCS Game 2
After Justin Verlander's record-breaking night in the Astros' 4-2 victory over the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS, the team is ready for round 2 - and so is the traffic. Here's how to get around it.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: ALCS Preview
You know how Batman movies can’t seem to resist going back to the Joker as the villain? They might dabble in a Riddler, Bane, or Scarecrow from time to time, but there’s a reason why the audience is utterly fascinated by the Joker. He is the perfect foil to Batman and a charismatic antagonist in his own right — as much as Batman might only grudgingly make such a confession.
Wichita Eagle
Thunder Will Have Competition for Best 2023 Draft Odds
With just hours left until Oklahoma City kicks off their 2022-23 season, an anticipatory feeling has clouded over the NBA. Likely for just one more season, Oklahoma City will be relying on favorable draft positioning rather than staying in the playoff hunt, and with a young, up-and-coming roster, rightfully so.
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans Scoop Pod: ‘Scoop B’ Interview with Terry Kimble
Pelicans Scoop Podcast co-host and sports writer Terry Kimble interviews Bally Sports' NBA Insider "Scoop B" previewing the 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans. The New Orleans Pelicans open the season on the road against the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 PM CT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Oct. 19. Bally...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Raptors Pick Up Malachi Flynn’s 4th Year Option
The Toronto Raptors aren't giving up on Malachi Flynn quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. The organization has reportedly picked up the third-year guard's $3.9 million fourth-year option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Toronto will therefore have Flynn under contract through 2023-24 before he hits restricted free agency following that season.
Wichita Eagle
Do the New York Rangers Need Patrick Kane to Win the Cup?
The New York Rangers made it to the Eastern Conference final last year. If they want to strengthen their chances to go further in win the Stanley Cup, would they go after Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane?. Kane has surfaced in trade rumors for months. He's in the final year...
