Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
The Broncos have benched RB Melvin Gordon
Three weeks ago, the Denver Broncos appeared ready to transition from a two-back rotation to a game plan that featured Javonte Williams. Against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon didn’t get his first carry of the game until late in the second quarter, and he promptly fumbled the ball, his fourth fumble of the year.
NFL World Reacts To The Raiders Trade Rumor News
The Las Vegas Raiders could be very active before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders have been looking to trade defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram. Abram and Ferrell were both selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019...
Nyheim Hines (concussion) logs full practice with Colts on Wednesday
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) fully practiced on Wednesday. Hines appears on track to return if he officially clears concussion protocol. In a matchup versus a Tennessee Titans' defense ranked ninth in FanDuel points allowed to running backs per game this season, our models project Hines to score 7.7 FanDuel points.
Loss to Bills ‘Really Stings’ Says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce
Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox. The Chargers are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week 7...
What Robert Quinn Trade Rumor Could Mean
Robert Quinn seems to be duplicating what he did in his first Bears season, and that can't be good for the defense or for GM Ryan Poles as trade deadline approaches. It might not be Quinn's fault—or it could be—but either way there's no doubt his value in the trade market would be diminished by a season far different than last year's franchise-record 18 1/2 sacks.
Tua Tagovailoa Shares Frightening Details From Night of Concussion
Tua Tagovailoa shared with the media on Wednesday that while he remembers the night he sustained a concussion against the Bengals, there is a blank spot he cannot recall. He said he remembers up until when he was tackled. But being carted off? No. Tagovailoa added he was unconscious at some point, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the quarterback did remember the ambulance trip and the hospital.
D’Andre Swift ‘Pushing’ Toward Return against Dallas Cowboys
D'Andre Swift is working his way back from both shoulder and ankles injuries suffered at the start of the 2022 NFL season. When asked Wednesday if he would play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit's third-year running back expressed, "I'm pushing towards that. Like I said, I'm taking it day-by-day."
Chiefs’ health ahead of Sunday’s 49ers game? Just one player missed practice Thursday
Just one Chiefs player missed practice on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 game at the San Francisco 49ers. Cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) was the lone Chiefs player unable to take part on the practice field, marking his second straight day of missed time ahead of Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves coming off of their bye week at a disappointing 1-4. The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium to face the Houston Texans, and they have already moved on. OC Mick Lombardi reviewed the film of the game versus the Kansas City...
Odell Beckham Jr. to Chiefs? Or Christian McCaffrey? Rumors fly! Let’s talk at 10 a.m.
The vapor trail of the Bills loss continues for the Chiefs as they prepare to visit the San Francisco 49ers. This week, the Chiefs have restructured Travis Kelce’s contract to free up cap space. Is an addition forthcoming, and what positions need to be shored up?. The rumor mill...
Jim Irsay’s Stunning Defiance Can’t Be Dismissed
Take your pick: This infighting among NFL owners over the potential sale of the Commanders can be plain old good gossip, it can be wholly depressing or it can be some combination of the two, depending on how much you care that a person accused of myriad crimes, as well as good old-fashioned racism and misogyny, still gets to keep his football team while simultaneously running the on-field product into the ground.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon talks with coach, will start vs. Jets
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start in the backfield for Sunday’s game against the visiting New York Jets,
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 injury report: Wednesday
The bye week is officially in the rearview mirror as the Tennessee Titans now shift their focus toward the first of 12 straight games to close out the regular season. The Titans (3-2) host the Colts (3-2-1) on Sunday in a battle for sole possession of first place in the AFC South.
