ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady took an unexpected and very mysterious leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of camp. It was later revealed that Brady’s hiatus may have had something to do with marital problems at home as rumors about a possible divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen emerged. If you really […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Ravens Get Concerning News At Practice On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens may be without tight end Mark Andrews this week. According to multiple reports, the two-time Pro Bowler was not participating in Wednesday's practice. Andrews, 27, is having yet another stellar season with the Ravens. This past weekend, he hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to major Baltimore Ravens roster move

The Baltimore Ravens are still recovering from a brutal loss to the New York Jets this weekend after the team blew yet another double-digit lead in the game, but it looks like the team is getting some good news as one veteran star receiver appears set to join the team’s lineup.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Ravens sign ex-Eagles receiver

DeSean Jackson has found himself a new team. The wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 35-year-old Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In his...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (hip) limited in Baltimore's Wednesday practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Jackson's limited practice should keep him on track to play in Week Seven's divisional contest against the Cleveland Browns. In an opportunity against a Browns' team allowing 16.4 FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Jackson to score 22.6 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Loss to Bills ‘Really Stings’ Says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce

Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Tua Tagovailoa Shares Frightening Details From Night of Concussion

Tua Tagovailoa shared with the media on Wednesday that while he remembers the night he sustained a concussion against the Bengals, there is a blank spot he cannot recall. He said he remembers up until when he was tackled. But being carted off? No. Tagovailoa added he was unconscious at some point, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the quarterback did remember the ambulance trip and the hospital.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Melvin Gordon Dishes on Closed-Door Sit-Down with Broncos HC

By now, most Denver Broncos fans are aware that running back Melvin Gordon was benched in the team's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Most fans probably know about Gordon's viral post-game comments, too, and his passive-aggressive social-media behavior, liking tweets that advocate for the Broncos to trade him.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

D’Andre Swift ‘Pushing’ Toward Return against Dallas Cowboys

D'Andre Swift is working his way back from both shoulder and ankles injuries suffered at the start of the 2022 NFL season. When asked Wednesday if he would play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit's third-year running back expressed, "I'm pushing towards that. Like I said, I'm taking it day-by-day."
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares thoughts on performance of OT Ronnie Stanley in Week 6 vs. Giants

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the New York Giants 24-20 on Sunday in Week 6 of the 2022 season In the loss, offensive tackle Morgan Moses got hurt in the second quarter and missed the rest of the game. Meanwhile Ronnie Stanley, who was splitting time with Patrick Mekari as he continues to be on a pitch count, ended up playing the rest of the game at left tackle while Mekari moved over to the right tackle spot to replace Moses.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Sirmons Look Happy Being Part of the Same Team for the First Time

In the middle of a long-winding college football coaching career, Peter Sirmon spent a year each as an assistant for Mississippi State and Louisville. At the time, he maintained the family home in Nashville, Tennessee, where he played his NFL football. Similar to the military, Sirmon and his wife and...
TENNESSEE STATE

