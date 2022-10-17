Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands
These companies are pouring heaps of passive income into the accounts of their shareholders.
5 Stocks That Turned a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million
All of these businesses slowly made millionaires out of everyday investors.
Stock market inflows hit near-records last week suggesting that investors think the bottom is in, Bank of America says
Investors are acting like they think the bottom is in for stocks, Bank of America said in a Tuesday note. The bank based its analysis on near-record flows into equities during last week's choppy trading. BofA clients poured $6.1 billion into US stocks last week, representing the third largest inflow...
Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Climb. Is It Time To Buy Bank Stocks Now?
Bank stocks C, WFC and JPM are all up after earnings, pointing to strength in the beaten-down sector.
Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their S&P 500 price targets. That's often a good sign for the stock market.
More and more Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their year-end price target. JPMorgan, Oppenheimer, and BMO are the latest Wall Street bulls to lower their expectations. Wall Street strategists getting less bullish on the stock market has served as a contrarian buy signal in the...
Motley Fool
All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again
Buffett has delivered a whopping 20.1% average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since becoming CEO in 1965. A bear market meltdown is providing the perfect opportunity for Buffett to deploy some of his company's capital. The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $62 billion buying shares of this stock...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Are Beating Expectations In the Bear Market
Walgreens' stock has taken a beating this year, but the company's recent results are encouraging. PepsiCo delivered strong performance in the latest quarter, including 20% growth in a key segment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Stocks climb on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings
Stocks closed broadly higher again Tuesday on Wall Street, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1.1%, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow...
"60/40" portfolios are facing worst returns in 100 years: BofA
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Investors with classic "60/40" portfolios are facing the worst returns this year for a century, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday, noting that bond markets continue to see huge outflows.
US stocks jump after wild week as investors digest wave of corporate earnings reports
Stocks jumped ahead of more corporate earnings, after investors digested last week's mixed results. Earnings from top tech companies like Tesla and Netflix are set to roll out this week, which could usher more volatility to markets. The Dow soared by over 600 points, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 3%.
Wichita Eagle
Buy P&G Stock for Its Dividend and Valuation? Check the Technicals.
Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company (The) Report is trading roughly 2% higher on Wednesday after the consumer-products company’s third-quarter earnings results. The group reported a 2.5% dip in earnings and a 1.9% increase in sales, with both tallies topping analysts’ expectations. But due...
JPMorgan And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq gained around 100 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Motley Fool
Why Warren Buffett Buys Stocks in a Bear Market
Warren Buffett loves deals -- and in a bear market, there are plenty of them. The first task is to assess the the quality of the underlying business. Add to that a reasonable valuation, and this can set up investors for a solid return. You’re reading a free article with...
1 Cannabis Stock to Buy and 1 to Avoid in This Bear Market
There is at least one company worth buying in this struggling sector.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings
U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
These 3 Goldman Sachs Analysts Focus More On Restructuring Than Results
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS reported a decline in sales and earnings for the third quarter, although both metrics topped Street expectations. Analyst Devin Ryan reiterated a Market Outperform rating and price target of $470. The bank’s quarterly print was “solid,” given the challenging macro backdrop, “demonstrating the resiliency of...
2 Warren Buffett Fintech Stocks That Could Supercharge Your Portfolio
Famed investor Buffett seeks to profit from the fintech industry emerging south of the border.
ValueWalk
David Einhorn: It’s Clear The Fed Wants To Deflate The Stock Market [Full Q322 Letter]
Greenlight Capital commentary for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. See the full letter here. The Greenlight Capital funds (the “Partnerships”) returned 4.0%1 in the third quarter of 2022, net of fees and expenses, and 17.7% for the first nine months of 2022, net of fees and expenses, compared to a 4.9% decline and a 23.9% decline for the S&P 500 index for the quarter and first nine months, respectively.
