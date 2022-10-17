ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Motley Fool

All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

Buffett has delivered a whopping 20.1% average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since becoming CEO in 1965. A bear market meltdown is providing the perfect opportunity for Buffett to deploy some of his company's capital. The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $62 billion buying shares of this stock...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Are Beating Expectations In the Bear Market

Walgreens' stock has taken a beating this year, but the company's recent results are encouraging. PepsiCo delivered strong performance in the latest quarter, including 20% growth in a key segment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Los Angeles Times

Stocks climb on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings

Stocks closed broadly higher again Tuesday on Wall Street, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1.1%, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow...
Wichita Eagle

Buy P&G Stock for Its Dividend and Valuation? Check the Technicals.

Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company (The) Report is trading roughly 2% higher on Wednesday after the consumer-products company’s third-quarter earnings results. The group reported a 2.5% dip in earnings and a 1.9% increase in sales, with both tallies topping analysts’ expectations. But due...
Benzinga

JPMorgan And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq gained around 100 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Motley Fool

Why Warren Buffett Buys Stocks in a Bear Market

Warren Buffett loves deals -- and in a bear market, there are plenty of them. The first task is to assess the the quality of the underlying business. Add to that a reasonable valuation, and this can set up investors for a solid return. You’re reading a free article with...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings

U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
Benzinga

These 3 Goldman Sachs Analysts Focus More On Restructuring Than Results

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS reported a decline in sales and earnings for the third quarter, although both metrics topped Street expectations. Analyst Devin Ryan reiterated a Market Outperform rating and price target of $470. The bank’s quarterly print was “solid,” given the challenging macro backdrop, “demonstrating the resiliency of...
ValueWalk

David Einhorn: It’s Clear The Fed Wants To Deflate The Stock Market [Full Q322 Letter]

Greenlight Capital commentary for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. See the full letter here. The Greenlight Capital funds (the “Partnerships”) returned 4.0%1 in the third quarter of 2022, net of fees and expenses, and 17.7% for the first nine months of 2022, net of fees and expenses, compared to a 4.9% decline and a 23.9% decline for the S&P 500 index for the quarter and first nine months, respectively.

