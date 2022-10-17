ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Madman with 12 prior arrests randomly chokes woman pushing baby carriage, shoves another lady to ground in NYC park

By Larry Celona, Tina Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eDDZ2_0iclCzol00

A madman randomly punched and choked a woman as she pushed a baby in a stroller in a Chelsea park Monday, and he then attacked another lady sitting on a nearby bench, cops and law-enforcement sources said.

“I am not letting go until police come! I want to die by police!” the suspect shouted as he choked the 43-year-old victim pushing the stroller — a crime caught on videotape, sources said.

The 33-year-old assailant was previously arrested 12 times, including for punching a doorman at a Midtown Manhattan building in August — an assault crime that was not eligible for bail, sources said.

He also has a psychiatric history and appeared to be emotionally disturbed at the time of Monday’s attack, sources said.

The crook attacked the woman with the baby carriage at Hudson River Park.
Getty Images

He was taken into custody at a nearby bus stop by officers patrolling the area and moved to Bellevue Hospital for mental observation before he was brought to the police station Monday evening, sources said.

He was charged with assault, menacing, obstructing breathing.

The lady with the baby stroller was struck in the face and choked around 1 p.m. at West 24th Street and 12th Avenue in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park , according to cops. The baby was not injured, sources said.

The man then grabbed a 37-year-old woman and held something metal to her neck, though the victim wasn’t sure what it was, sources said. He started uttering the same thing about police, according to sources.

The suspect shoved the woman to the ground from the bench she was sitting on when a bystander who saw the attack came over with the two dogs he was walking, police and sources said.

Both women were treated at the scene.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Disturbing Video Shows Man Pin Woman Against Wall, Assault Her in NYC Building

The NYPD released disturbing video of a sexual assault in Chinatown last weekend in hopes of getting the public's help tracking down the perpetrator. Authorities said the man sexually assaulted the woman after pinning her against the wall of an apartment building near Market Street and Madison Street. The attack happened Sept. 24 around 8:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

Two more 'Green Goblin' gang members hand themselves in after friend is freed without bail for battering and robbing teenage girls on NYC subway: One remains on run with five unidentified

Two more suspected members of the 'Green Goblin' crew of women that robbed and beat two teenage girls while wearing neon green jumpsuits have turned themselves in to police. Ciante Alston, 26, and Emily Soto, 34, handed themselves in on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively after police identified them as being involved in the brutal New York subway attack on October 2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sacramento

Ring camera video shows screaming woman trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO — A suspect was caught on camera trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home with a pole.A frightening sound drew Marko Tarano onto his balcony. That's when he described the "horror" at his neighbor's house."I look out over the balcony, and to my horror, I see someone in a hoodie with like a battering ram," said Tarano.It was 2:30 a.m. on Sep. 13 when, Tarano says, he saw a woman relentlessly ramming his neighbor's door with a steel pole. "This person's yelling, 'he's got, my baby.'  They're obviously suffering some psychotic episode," said Tarano.Nick Shores showed CBS13...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Complex

Officer Killed in Training Exercise Was Targeted for Investigating Alleged Rape Involving Colleagues, Lawyer Says

The attorney for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping, who died in May in what police claim was a training accident, believes his client was targeted for being a whistleblower. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Bradley Gage, the lawyer representing Tipping’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city in June, claims Tipping’s death occurred while Houston was investigating an alleged gang rape committed by four LAPD officers in 2021. Gage said in a press conference on Monday that one of the accused officers was present at the training exercise the day Tipping died from his injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

60-year-old Woman Stripped, Tied To Tree Over Suspicion Of Being A Witch

A 60-year-old Indian woman accused a trio of stripping her and tying her to a tree after locals suspected her of being a witch. The incident took place in a village located in the Indian state of Jharkhand, police said Thursday. Residents in the woman's village branded her as a witch, leading to her being stripped and tied to a tree as part of the so-called witch-hunting led by a group of people.
TheDailyBeast

21-Year-Old Woman Shot After Beating Man at Basketball, Her Family Says

A 21-year-old Dallas woman was fatally shot after beating a man at basketball, her family says. Dallas Police said they responded to a shooting Monday night near a park in Dallas and found Asia Womack on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries at a hospital. Police have not released a motive or a suspect, but her family says the killing stemmed from a heated basketball match. Her mother, Andrea Womack, told Fox4 News that her daughter had been playing pickup basketball Monday evening at a park near her home with a man she’d befriended. There’d been some trash talk, she claimed, and after she won, the man left before returning and allegedly shooting her. Dallas Police did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the case. “Asia loved basketball,” her mother told Fox4 News. “She loved basketball to the point to where she died doing what she loved and she shouldn’t have died that way.”Read it at Fox 4 News
DALLAS, TX
Complex

2 Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $1 Million of Jewelry From Brooklyn Bishop During Livestream

Two men who allegedly took over $1 million in jewelry from Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in an armed robbery during a livestreamed sermon have been arrested. As announced by Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, 23-year-old Juwan Anderson and 23-year-old Say-Quan Pollack have been charged in connection with the armed robbery. The two individuals and an unnamed co-conspirator, who was masked and wore all black, allegedly held up Whitehead’s church back in July.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy