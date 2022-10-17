ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

VB: Concordia vs. Doane

Malcolm football seeks undefeated regular season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Malcolm Clippers enter week nine of the high school football season with a perfect 8-0 record. The Clippers are enjoying the program’s best start since the 2014. Malcolm qualified for the playoffs that year, but hasn’t been in the post-season since. “This year...
Lincoln East Tennis Team makes history at Class A State Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln East Tennis Team made history at the Class A State Tournament. Not only did the Spartans win back-to-back Class A Titles, but they completed an undefeated season in all six positions. As a team in all their matches, the Spartans finished the year 174-0. “It’s...
Nebraska middle blocker named B1G Freshman of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. Allick averaged 2.50 kills per set and 1.33 blocks per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of No. 14 Penn State and Northwestern over the weekend. She also had a team-high .481 attacking percentage with 15 kills on 27 swings with just two errors.
Lincoln family shares story of enduring two tragedies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart. The Zeiger family lost a father and husband in September in a deadly motorcycle crash, and then just last week, their house went up in flames. Despite everything the Zeiger family has been through, they’re finding comfort with each other.
Nebraska Football: Post-firing stability shines compared to B1G rival

One of the most interesting oddities of the Nebraska football program since Scott Frost was fired is just how stable Mickey Joseph and company have managed to keep the roster. The almost complete and total lack of player movement would be impressive all on its own, but it’s even more impressive when the Huskers are compared to a conference rival dealing with the fallout of its own head coach getting canned.
Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics

From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Vehicle flips after driving through Lincoln yard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wednesday afternoon, a driver in Lincoln flipped their car. It happened right before 2 p.m. Police say the driver was going south on Cotner Boulevard and left the road for some reason. The driver then hit a pole, went into a yard and flipped over...
Nebraska Football: The Only Way To Fix The Offensive Line Is Recruiting

There is no need to beat a dead horse. Nebraska's offensive line is ATROCIOUS. TERRIBLE. VOMIT-INDUCING. REMINISCENT OF SATAN. GARBAGE. HOT DOG WATER. PATHETIC. THESE GUYS PLAY WITH ZERO HEART. ZERO INTENSITY. THEY'RE SO BAD!!!!!!! I NEVER WANT TO SEE ANY OF THESE GUYS IN A NEBRASKA JERSEY EVER AGAIN!!!!! MY GOD THESE GUYS ARE TERRIBLE!!!!!!
Brad's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Huskers sweep Purdue, extend winning streak

The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team picked up another sweep on the road with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 win at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday night at Holloway Gymnasium. Bekka Allick had a career-high 12 kills with four blocks and hit .611 to lead the Huskers (17-1, 9-0 Big Ten) to their 10th straight win and fifth in a row by sweep. Madi Kubik had nine kills and nine digs and hit .304, and Ally Batenhorst posted seven kills. The Huskers hit .295 for the match and held the Boilermakers to .140. NU had the advantage in kills (41-36) and digs (38-34), while Purdue had a slight edge in blocks (8-6). NU sided out at 68.9 percent, while Purdue sided out 54.8 percent of the time.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Louisville Public Schools closed Oct. 20, 2022, due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Neb. — Louisville Public Schools called off class Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, due to a rise in "illness." According to a pop-up post on the district's website, more students and staff are getting sick. Officials did not specify which kind of illness they had. The post went on...
Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park

Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day.”. A former Nebraska wide receiver was arrested early Saturday in La Vista due to an active warrant. Drought forcing ranchers to sell cows. Updated: 15 hours ago. Drought and dry conditions are...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
