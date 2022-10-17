WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 28th annual Heart and Stroke Walk will back this Sunday, October 23, at Bailey Park in Winston-Salem. They have more than 900 walkers signed up to participate this weekend. Organizers have already raised more than half of their $500,000 goal, to raise awareness in the community to help prevent stroke and health disease.

