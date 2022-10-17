Read full article on original website
Winston-Salem Home Suffers Gunfire Damage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police were called to 1019 Williamson Drive on a report of shots fired into the home. Upon arrival, officers located evident damage from shots fired to the residence. No injuries were reported from this incident. This investigation is ongoing, with no additional information currently. Anyone...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on US-52 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday at roughly 12:15 a.m., Winston-Salem Police responded to a report of a vehicle-on-pedestrian collision on southbound US-52 near Germanton Road. Preliminary investigation showed that a pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes of US-52 when he was struck by a Volkswagen Passat driven by Hunter Roe, 21, of Winston-Salem.
Two Arrested in Alamance County After Pawning Stolen Gun
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On September 28, a Haw River resident reported a break-in and larceny, giving Alamance County Sheriffs video surveillance. The suspect was soon identified as neighbor Jackson Ramirez. Ramirez, 24, was arrested and given a $10,000 bond. After making bond on October 15, Ramirez and his...
Armed Robber Still on the Loose in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — On October 10, a subject entered the K C Quickie Mart located at 312 Providence Road. The subject showed a weapon and demanded money. The subject ran away from the store on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of currency from the clerk. Graham Police quickly...
Winston-Salem Silver Alert for Golder Strain Witherspoon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are seeking public assistance in locating Golder Strain Witherspoon Jr. Witherspoon is a 78-year-old Black male who is 5’11” tall and 160lbs. He is bald, has a black and white beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a faded grey work jacket, blue jeans a Carolina Panthers ball cap.
Randolph County Man Arrested for Heroin Possession
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to Kings Ridge Road in Randleman, on a report of suspicious activity. Upon arriving, deputies observed a vehicle backed into an area next to a residence with the windows down and a male subject, Jadakist Dion Bryant, was in the driver’s seat reclined.
Cause of Burlington House Fire Still Unknown
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Fire Department responded to a house fire at 632 Gunn Street on Thursday at roughly 12:15 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze coming from the house's rear. After attempting to enter to find any home occupants, the crew had to retreat due to quickly diminishing structural integrity.
Surry County deputies find human remains of 33-year-old woman missing since 2018
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Stokes County deputies say they have identified the remains of a body that was hidden on a Stokes County property. On Monday, Surry County deputies conducted a search warrant at 1791 Asbury Road in Westfield. The search was done to obtain information, evidence and any...
Char's Hamburgers in Winston closes its doors after 40 years of service
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A little charm in Winston-Salem is closing its doors after 40 years. We got a look inside the restaurant, a popular staple that residents say they'll miss. "We threw on the Philly steak about five years ago and it's gaining heavy, but nothing trumps the foot-long...
Big crowds expected this weekend at Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. — After two long years the Lexington Barbecue Festival returns to Uptown Lexington for the 38th time. “Two years is a long time and we’re looking forward to a beautiful day and a lot of people coming out,” said Barbecue Center Owner Cecil Conrad. Conrad’s...
GCS offers mobile, immunization clinics next week for students to remain in class
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of students in Guilford County could be forced out of the classroom and into virtual learning if they don't get their vaccines. North Carolina state law requires certain immunizations for every child to remain in school. As of Monday, more than 1,000 students in...
American Heart Association's Heart and Stroke Walk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 28th annual Heart and Stroke Walk will back this Sunday, October 23, at Bailey Park in Winston-Salem. They have more than 900 walkers signed up to participate this weekend. Organizers have already raised more than half of their $500,000 goal, to raise awareness in the community to help prevent stroke and health disease.
