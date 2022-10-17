Read full article on original website
Pasadena high school student hit by vehicle along Hwy 225, according to police
The boy was flown to the hospital after being struck along the frontage lanes of the highway, according to police.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s…
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE WANTED HARRIS COUNTY ROBBERY SUSPECT OFF THE STREETS
Monday afternoon Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies arrested Shade Sabastian Buczek, 26, of 3703 Stillview Drive in Houston. He was arrested in the 28300 block of FM 2978. Buczek was wanted by Harris County for a February 1, 2019, aggrav…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-5-deputies-take-wanted-harris-county-robbery-suspect-off-the-streets/
Teen shoots 14-year-old girlfriend's family member after meeting her at NE Houston park, HPD says
The 14-year-old girl reportedly snuck out of her house to meet the 17- to 18-year-old, who's accused of shooting one of her family members after they found them at a park together.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Police thwart 3 suspects who allegedly bought car with Rosenberg woman’s stolen ID, had vehicle delivered to her home
ROSENBERG, Texas – Authorities said three people have been arrested after they allegedly used someone else’s identity to buy a vehicle. According to Rosenberg police, a woman notified officers on Oct. 13 that someone had purchased a vehicle in her name without her knowledge. Investigators said the vehicle was set to be delivered to the victim’s home on the same day.
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigate woman's death at hotel on Bay Area Blvd
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast...
fox8live.com
UPDATE: 1 child found, suspects identified in Cypress AMBER Alert
Houston, Tx (KPLC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for five children who were last seen in the Cypress, Tx area on Tuesday morning. One child has been found, according to Louisiana State Police. Harris County Police have identified two suspects, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and Jova Terrell, 27. Duncan...
Click2Houston.com
Man who went on crime spree gets life sentence without parole for deadly 2015 carjacking in Spring: DA
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for capital murder for killing a 28-year-old man during a carjacking in Spring in 2015, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “The capital murder of Michael Aldana during a carjacking was part of...
kingwood.com
Humble Police Department Seeks Help Identifying Fraud Suspects
Humble Police Department Seeks Help Identifying Fraud Suspects. Please help Humble PD identify two suspects that have committed fraud on the same credit union account. The victims live in California and they do not know how anyone obtained their personal information or banking information. This female and male went to...
Driver arrested after smuggling 7 undocumented immigrants in Splendora, police say
Splendora police discovered the SUV filled with people while conducting a traffic stop. They soon realized they were being smuggled across state lines.
Wanted men accused of trying to steal snake in armed robbery set-up in southeast Houston
The victim told police the armed suspects didn't interact with the woman she was there to meet. Police believe she may have been the one who set up the robbery.
Man shot after argument between 2 groups of bikers in southwest Houston parking lot, police say
Two groups of bikers got into an argument during a gathering at a Food Town parking lot when someone opened fire, according to police.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while at nightclub in Splendora, deputies say
SPLENDORA – Man transported to the hospital after shooting at a nightclub in Splendora Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub located in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora around 2:20 a.m. When deputies...
fox26houston.com
Houston police searching for missing teen last seen at Brays Greenway Park
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding a missing teenager, last seen at a park in southeast Houston. The Houston Police Department said Erika Lopez, 13, was last seen leaving Brays Greenway Park in the 8200 block of Hockley St. in an unknown direction. Erika has been described as 5'2"...
KSAT 12
Texas woman charged after fatally stabbing child at park, Harris County sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – A Houston-area woman has been arrested after authorities say she fatally stabbed her daughter in the neck at a park and wrapped her in plastic and mesh bags. Melissa White Towne, 37, has been charged with capital murder, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez...
2nd person charged with murder after body found by apt. manager and security guard in west Houston
The victim was found inside an apartment by the property manager and security guard after a resident told them the front door was open all night.
East Texas News
Woman indicted on theft charges
COLDSPRING — A San Jacinto County woman was indicted by a grand jury in connection with the theft of more than $25,000 from the Coldspring Dixie Youth League over the course of several years. Lt. Charles Dougherty Detective said that a true bill for a charge of theft of...
Click2Houston.com
All lanes reopen after 8-vehicle crash on I-10 East Freeway near Dale Dell Blvd., HPD says
HOUSTON – A multi-vehicle crash temporarily blocked all lanes on the I-10 East Freeway Wednesday morning, according the Houston Police Department. The crash was reported at 9:05 a.m. on the East Freeway at Sheldon Road. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales, eight vehicles were involved in the crash.
Click2Houston.com
Human skeletal remains found in abandoned truck in Willis, MCSO says
WILLIS, Texas – An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found inside an abandoned truck Wednesday in Willis, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made at 10 a.m. after deputies responded to a report of human remains inside a white Ford F250...
'They went on a reign of terror': Man sentenced to life in prison after deadly crime spree in 2015
The victim's family waited seven years for justice and told attorneys they are satisfied that their loved one's killer will spend the rest of his life in prison.
