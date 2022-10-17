ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splendora, TX

mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE WANTED HARRIS COUNTY ROBBERY SUSPECT OFF THE STREETS

Monday afternoon Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies arrested Shade Sabastian Buczek, 26, of 3703 Stillview Drive in Houston. He was arrested in the 28300 block of FM 2978. Buczek was wanted by Harris County for a February 1, 2019, aggrav…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-5-deputies-take-wanted-harris-county-robbery-suspect-off-the-streets/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: Police thwart 3 suspects who allegedly bought car with Rosenberg woman’s stolen ID, had vehicle delivered to her home

ROSENBERG, Texas – Authorities said three people have been arrested after they allegedly used someone else’s identity to buy a vehicle. According to Rosenberg police, a woman notified officers on Oct. 13 that someone had purchased a vehicle in her name without her knowledge. Investigators said the vehicle was set to be delivered to the victim’s home on the same day.
ROSENBERG, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police investigate woman's death at hotel on Bay Area Blvd

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast...
HOUSTON, TX
fox8live.com

UPDATE: 1 child found, suspects identified in Cypress AMBER Alert

Houston, Tx (KPLC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for five children who were last seen in the Cypress, Tx area on Tuesday morning. One child has been found, according to Louisiana State Police. Harris County Police have identified two suspects, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and Jova Terrell, 27. Duncan...
CYPRESS, TX
kingwood.com

Humble Police Department Seeks Help Identifying Fraud Suspects

Humble Police Department Seeks Help Identifying Fraud Suspects. Please help Humble PD identify two suspects that have committed fraud on the same credit union account. The victims live in California and they do not know how anyone obtained their personal information or banking information. This female and male went to...
HUMBLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot in head while at nightclub in Splendora, deputies say

SPLENDORA – Man transported to the hospital after shooting at a nightclub in Splendora Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub located in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora around 2:20 a.m. When deputies...
SPLENDORA, TX
East Texas News

Woman indicted on theft charges

COLDSPRING — A San Jacinto County woman was indicted by a grand jury in connection with the theft of more than $25,000 from the Coldspring Dixie Youth League over the course of several years. Lt. Charles Dougherty Detective said that a true bill for a charge of theft of...
COLDSPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Human skeletal remains found in abandoned truck in Willis, MCSO says

WILLIS, Texas – An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found inside an abandoned truck Wednesday in Willis, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made at 10 a.m. after deputies responded to a report of human remains inside a white Ford F250...
WILLIS, TX

