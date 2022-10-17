ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

$10K Reward Offered For Info On Suspect In Deadly Reading Shooting

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqld2_0iclAB3N00
Jayquan Miguel Sanchez. Photo Credit: Reading Police Department

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a gunman wanted in connection with a deadly Reading shooting.

Jayquan Miguel Sanchez, 23, is charged with first and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and other related offenses in the shooting death of 26-year-old Quadell Spradley, Reading police said.

The Sinking Spring man was found dead on the 1200 Block of Church Street around 3:50 a.m. on July 31, authorities said.

He was remembered in his obituary as "a hardworking and selfless man" who worked as a health insurance agent for eight years.

Anyone with information on Sanchez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373-9913

Daily Voice

