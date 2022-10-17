Read full article on original website
Related
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
I’m an interior designer – here are the tired trends which are so overdone – no one should have pampas grass anymore
WHEN it comes to decorating your home there are some trends that will still look great years down the line, and there are others that are already tired. An interior designer revealed exactly what you should avoid and what is a good investment on Instagram. Anthony Immediato is an interior...
Interior of this charming getaway SC home has Zillow Gone Wild transfixed. See why
A Darlington home on the South Carolina market with a highly intriguing interior has managed to grab the attention of a popular social media real estate page thanks to its design and eye-raising price tag. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is listed for $199,900. While that might not be too shocking,...
Take a look inside a $3 million luxury yacht that features a built-in barbecue, wet bar, and a huge engine room
The Princess F65 yacht was on display at the Southampton International Boat show in England in September.
I toured a desert mansion with a buried pool, glass stargazing ceilings, and $6,500 Airbnb fee — see inside
The Kellogg Doolittle House is a sprawling, three-bedroom home in Joshua Tree, California, which blends organic and brutalist architectural styles. It rents for $6,500 and more per night on Airbnb Luxe, and I recently toured it. The house was designed by renowned architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg for an artist couple,...
intheknow.com
This sweet bus named Honey has been converted into a whimsical tiny home
When it comes to making the most out of a small space, it doesn’t get much sweeter than Scott and Ashley Mason’s (@thehivedrive) school bus home they call Honey. No amount of the 36 square (or honeycomb) footage goes wasted in this buzzing mobile home. On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their charming beehive on wheels.
I spent almost £90,000 on my dream bathroom and I absolutely hate it – everything is wonky
AN AUSSIE who spent close to a whopping £90k on her bathroom renovation has revealed she absolutely hates the results. Nothing compares to the excitement of creating your dream home - especially after you've invested a hefty sum in the process, expecting to fall in love with how it's turned out.
goodmorningamerica.com
Surprise! Shop plush robes, silk pillowcases and more from Brooklinen's sale
Surprise! There's a sale happening at Brooklinen you won't want to miss. Right now, shop 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen on products like their down comforter and super-plush robe as well as throw blankets, sheet sets and more. Plus, the sale includes discounts on their first-ever holiday collection, which includes...
Everything You Need to Know About Selling Your Furniture and Decor to Your Home’s Buyers
As you begin organizing your belongings and preparing your home for sale, it’s important to know what you’re taking with you, what you’re hoping to sell with the home, and whether you are appropriately straddling the line between fixtures and personal property. It’s common for certain items...
goodmorningamerica.com
Step into fall with home decor for your kitchen, porch and more
With the turn of the season, it's now the time to unpack all of those fall-themed home decor pieces that have been boxed away since last year. That means all of the plaid blankets, fall pillows, candles, and, of course, Halloween accessories you need to celebrate the holiday in style.
NBC Bay Area
List: Stores Open and Closed on Thanksgiving in 2022
Many stores will shut their doors on Thanksgiving this year, following a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Years ago retailers were met with a frenzy of shoppers looking to get the best deals during the holiday season, even if meant ditching Thanksgiving dinner early to get to the mall.
Before and After: A Bizarre Beige Kitchen Makes a Total Change After a One-Month, $1,600 Redo
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
The 35 Best Gifts for the Music Lover in Your Life
The minute differences between a MP3 and a WAV file may pass detection from even a trained audio engineer’s ear, but the quality of your speakers will always remain a true constant. Anyone can hear when the music distorts, clips or lacks bass entirely—and if you’re a true audiophile and music lover, anything but the best experience may as well be silence. Put your iPhone in as many bowls as you want, because that little thing is never going to sound as good as true audio quality. A good pair of headphones or speakers doesn’t always mean that they’re expensive—we’ve found...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: Fresh Paint Takes This Kitchen from Cookie-Cutter to Custom in a $500 Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, if you’re looking to make major change in the kitchen without spending major money or doing any major heavy-lifting, paint is the answer. Painting your cabinets can make appliances and counters and floors look completely new again, as was the case for Shweta Pathak’s (@houseofsuris) kitchen.
8 ways to spruce up your living room with tech decor
Tech decor is an exciting trend that has been gaining momentum in the past few years. It's a way to decorate your home with the latest technology while still keeping the space clean and uncluttered. It allows people to create a modern atmosphere for their homes and make them more up-to-date.
The Best Outdoor Heaters For Your Backyard
These electric and gas outdoor heaters are available at every price point, can fit a variety of environments and are easier to use than you think.
Comments / 0