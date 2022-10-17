Read full article on original website
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Ohio State Football: Could an OSU assistant get poached by Big Ten rival?
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day look to avenge the 2017 loss to Iowa as they meet up Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. But as the season moves along and other head coaches around the country start getting let go, talk always swirls around which Ohio State staff members could be sought after for head coaching opportunities.
Paul Finebaum explains how Tennessee could still miss out on the College Football Playoff
While fans are still joyous over last weekend’s victory over Alabama, Paul Finebaum is cautioning them not to buy their College Football Playoff tickets just yet. Joining the crew on Get Up on ESPN, Finebaum explained how the Volunteers could still miss out on the dance, even if their resume is impeccable right now.
ESPN ranks the nine remaining undefeated teams in college football
Week 7 of the college football season was one of the most exciting in a long time, with three AP Top-25 games between unbeaten teams. The most notable of those happened in Knoxville and saw Tennessee overcome a demon to beat Nick Saban and Alabama. Others are going to prove to have a major impact in the Big 12 and Big Ten East races. Through all of this, ESPN is continuing its practice of ranking unbeaten teams.
Five-Star DL Daevin Hobbs narrows list, sets commitment date
Five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs of Concord (NC) Jay M Robinson High is down to six schools- Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, and North Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 270 pounder will announce his college decision on November 25. He quickly discussed his finalists with On3. Alabama. “They have one of...
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
College Football Playoff projections after Week 7
Week 8 of the college football season is fast approaching, and as the season progresses the field of teams is starting to make the College Football Playoff picture become clearer. With that being said, there are still a lot of games that will shape which four teams make the final cut. The top two remain the same this week, but we saw plenty of movement from the other seven slots. The Clemson Tigers also maintained their spot in the rankings ahead of Week 8. Three teams that were featured last week have fallen out due to their performances on the field. The...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 8: UCLA will cover, other best bets
It’s already Week 8 in the college football season!. Last weekend, the home teams handled their business in big spots, and now it's time to look ahead to how the home teams will fare this week. My Ducks are at home this week. Are they one of the teams...
Brandon Miller scores 33 in Alabama hoops' scrimmage loss to TCU
The Alabama men’s basketball team was defeated by the TCU Horned Frogs, 99-69, in a scrimmage Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas, according to stats posted on the NCAA website. The Crimson Tide was led by 5-star freshman forward Brandon Miller, who scored 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including 4-of-10 from three, and pulled down nine rebounds in 33 minutes.
Eleven Warriors
Tennessee Topples Alabama, Michigan Pounds Penn State And USC Suffers First Defeat Against Utah
Couldn’t find the Buckeyes on TV this weekend? Me neither. Luckily for Ohio State fans, there was no shortage of white-knuckle action around college football during the Buckeye bye week, as more than one national power picked up their first loss and a couple other programs made statements as legit College Football Playoff contenders.
ACC football power rankings: Syracuse continues to shock the league
I couldn’t see; I was blind ’til my eyes were opened. What I Never Knew I Always Wanted by Carrie Underwood. What do the ACC football power rankings look like?. This college football season has yielded many things we never knew we always wanted. Here at headquarters, we’ve pined about the good old days over many a mint julep with a side of shrimp and grits. This season some of that has returned. Syracuse is good this season. Florida State isn’t where they want to be, but they are better.
Notre Dame Football: Fighting Irish Midseason Review and Second Half Preview
A look back at Notre Dame's 2022 college football season and what lies ahead for the Fighting Irish.
